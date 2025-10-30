Nexstar extends CEO Perry Sook’s contract through March 2029

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Nexstar Media Group announced Thursday it has extended the employment agreement of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Perry Sook through March 31, 2029.

Sook, who founded the company in 1996, is Nexstar’s third-largest shareholder. He has led the media organization since its inception and has overseen more than 40 acquisitions during his tenure.

In a statement, Sook said he is focused on the company’s continued expansion. “As we embark on this next phase of growth for Nexstar, I have never been more energized about the prospects for the industry, for Nexstar and for what Nexstar can become,” Sook said.

Jay M. Grossman, chairman of the board’s compensation committee, said the board unanimously supported the extension. “The Board is delighted to extend Perry’s employment agreement at this pivotal moment for Nexstar and the local broadcast television industry,” Grossman said.

The announcement follows the company’s proposed acquisition of Tegna Inc., which remains under regulatory review. Grossman described the acquisition as a significant milestone for the company, adding that Sook’s experience in mergers and acquisitions is expected to support the transaction’s completion and integration.

Nexstar operates the largest group of local television stations in the United States, with more than 200 owned or partner stations in 116 markets. The company also owns The CW Network, NewsNation, and has a 31.3 percent ownership stake in TV Food Network.