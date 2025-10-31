More consumers define ‘TV’ by content relevance, not screens or formats

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The definition of television is expanding as audiences increasingly consider content on social media and streaming platforms to be “TV,” according to Deloitte’s latest “Digital Media Trends” study.

The survey found that 41% of respondents equate watching videos on both social media and streaming services with watching television. This trend spans across generations, including Generation Z, millennials, Generation X and baby boomers.

Social video platforms are capturing more viewing time, with 35% of respondents saying they watch more social media content than streaming video. Among millennials and Gen Z, those figures rise to 44% and 58%, respectively.

The study suggests that perceived authenticity and relevance are becoming more important to viewers than traditional production values.

Over half of Gen Z respondents indicated that social content feels more relevant than traditional programming and half said they feel a stronger connection to creators than to television actors.

The growth of micro series – short-form serialized videos often designed for vertical smartphone viewing – also reflects this shift.

About 45% of respondents familiar with micro series reported watching more of this type of content compared to a year ago. Of Gen Z viewers who watch micro series, 42% said they prefer the vertical video format.

Ad-supported video on-demand services are also seeing increased adoption.

Advertisement

Among households with subscription video on demand, 66% now also use at least one AVOD service. The largest increases were among Gen X, millennials and baby boomers. Gen Z showed lower adoption at 42%.

Deloitte’s findings suggest that as advertising becomes more common in streaming, streaming services are beginning to resemble traditional television.

However, the report notes that viewers are more receptive to ads on social media platforms, where advertising is often personalized and integrated into content. Gen Z and millennials reported that social media ads have more influence on their purchases than ads on streaming platforms.

The convergence of TV, streaming and social video may require media companies to rethink their strategies.

Deloitte recommends that studios, streamers and advertisers adopt a broader view of the media ecosystem, working across formats and platforms to remain relevant. This includes collaborating with independent creators and designing content that spans long-form, short-form and interactive experiences.

According to the report, consumers increasingly define television as any content that feels relevant, authentic and worth their time—regardless of format, screen size, or platform.