MS NOW previews Times Square broadcast facility ahead of NBC split

MS NOW will transition to new broadcast facilities at Versant’s Times Square headquarters on Nov. 15, marking MSNBC’s separation from NBCUniversal with a technical infrastructure built in just three months.

The facility includes three studios designed to support 120 hours of weekly live news programming, including a virtual production space.

The technical specifications include 1,782 square feet of LED displays and camera tracking systems that enable real-time perspective shifts.

The network’s rebranding from MSNBC coincides with its first broadcast from the new location.

The Times Square facility incorporates several technical elements:

LED video walls with 1.6mm pixel pitch operating at 240 Hz

2,648 individual LED modules spanning approximately 2,171 linear feet

A virtual production studio containing 60 million pixels with floor-mounted LED displays

Camera systems capable of outputting four simultaneous images

Motion tracking technology for perspective-based content adjustment

300 lighting fixtures across three studios

The production infrastructure includes two control rooms, a podcast studio and a newsroom with 360-degree camera capability for live shots.

MS NOW has also established a Washington bureau near the U.S. Capitol to support its D.C.-based programming.

The network’s transition represents part of Versant strategy to operate as an independent media company following the spinoff from NBCUniversal. The Times Square location will serve as the primary broadcast hub for MS NOW’s news operations.