MSNBC announces ‘We The People’ campaign ahead of MS NOW launch

MSNBC unveiled its national campaign for the network’s upcoming name change to MS NOW during election night coverage on November 4. The rebrand will officially take effect November 15.

The campaign, titled “We The People,” features two 60-second spots that will serve as the primary creative messaging for the transition.

One spot features MSNBC host Rachel Maddow reading the preamble to the U.S. Constitution, while the second uses archived audio of poet Maya Angelou reading from her 1996 poem “The Human Family.”

Both spots incorporate footage of MSNBC personalities including Lawrence O’Donnell, Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Jen Psaki, Chris Hayes, Stephanie Ruhle, Ari Melber, Nicolle Wallace, Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele and Alicia Menendez, paired with what the network describes as “vignettes” of American life.

Creative agency Sibling Rivalry produced the campaign.

Beyond the launch, the campaign will expand for future variations featuring additional network journalists.

The campaign materials aim to position the network to “inform, engage and empower audiences through trusted reporting and bold storytelling.” The network describes the campaign as reinforcing “the MS NOW audience’s love of country and sense of community.”

The timing of the campaign launch during election coverage and the use of constitutional language and civic imagery align with the network’s stated focus on news coverage and what it calls “the American experience.”

The marketing rollout beginning November 15 will include placements across digital, video, social media, broadcast, cable, streaming, print and out-of-home advertising. MSNBC began introducing the MS NOW name in October with 15-second spots emphasizing continuity with the tagline “Same Mission. New Name.”

Rebecca Kutler serves as President of MS NOW. Tom Clendenin is Chief Marketing Officer for MS NOW and CNBC, with Robert Poulton as Senior Vice President of Creative for both networks. Maritza Berta Misan is Vice President of Marketing for MS NOW.

The Sibling Rivalry team includes Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer Joe Wright, Executive Director of Creative and Partnerships Mitch Monson, Creative Director Frances Yeoland, Director of Strategy and Copywriting Mika Saulitis and Director and Photographer Bethany Mollenkof.