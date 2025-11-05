Netflix begins dynamic ad insertion for live programming in six countries

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Netflix has begun testing dynamic ad insertion for live programming in six countries, part of a wider update to its advertising operations announced Nov. 5.

The feature is being used in select live events, including “WWE Raw” and “SmackDown,” and will expand during Netflix’s broadcast of “NFL Christmas Gameday.” The rollout covers the United States, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Mexico and the United Kingdom, with additional markets expected in 2026.

Amy Reinhard, president of advertising at Netflix, said the company aims to offer more localized, personalized advertising opportunities within live broadcasts.

As the company enters its fourth year offering an ad-supported plan, Netflix reported it now reaches more than 190 million monthly active viewers globally. The figure is based on viewers who watch at least one minute of advertising per month, multiplied by an average household size determined by first-party research.

Netflix also announced tests of interactive video ads in the U.S. and Canada.

These modular ad formats use dynamic templates to align advertising creative with individual viewing behavior. Global rollout is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.

The updates follow the continued expansion of the Netflix Ads Suite, the company’s proprietary advertising technology platform.

The suite is now available in all 12 countries where Netflix offers its ad-supported plan. Netflix also expanded its programmatic partnerships to include Amazon, Google Display & Video 360, The Trade Desk, Yahoo DSP and AJA.

Netflix has also scaled up its first-party data tools through an expanded partnership with LiveRamp, now available in 10 countries including Australia, Germany and the U.K. A planning API for agencies is currently in testing and will become globally available in 2026.

The company stated it remains focused on building scale and transparency across its ad business as it prepares for broader international expansion of its advertising tools in the coming year.