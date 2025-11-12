Jim Donovan to retire from CBS Philadelphia after more than 20 years

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Jim Donovan, longtime anchor for CBS News Philadelphia’s morning and noon newscasts, has announced his retirement following more than two decades at the station and a broadcast journalism career spanning nearly 40 years.

Donovan’s final day on the air will be Friday, Dec. 19.

A 15-time Emmy Award recipient, Donovan joined CBS Philadelphia in 2004 as the “On Your Side” consumer reporter. In 2016, he became anchor of the station’s morning newscast, contributing to the relaunch and growth of the program. He was widely recognized for his reporting during Pope Francis’ visit to Philadelphia in 2015.

“Jim Donovan is a Philadelphia institution,” said Kelly Frank, president and general manager of CBS Philadelphia. “His passion for advocacy, his commitment to our viewers, and his ability to connect with the community have made him a trusted voice in homes across the region.”

Donovan’s career began as an intern at WWOR-TV in New Jersey. He went on to report for CNBC, WGHP in North Carolina and WBNS in Ohio before arriving at CBS Philadelphia. His consumer advocacy reporting led to the resolution of viewer disputes and the recovery of significant consumer funds.

“I’ve had the privilege of living my dream every single day,” Donovan said in a statement. “From the newsroom to the anchor desk, and from the streets of Philadelphia to 55 countries around the world, I’ve been blessed with a career that’s been both meaningful and joyful.”

CBS Philadelphia will feature on-air tributes to Donovan during his final week at the station, from Dec. 15 to 19.

