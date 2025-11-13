Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson reunite for Prime Video sports comedy show

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Prime Video has set a Nov. 25 premiere date for “Good Sports,” a weekly sports talk series hosted by Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson.

The 12-episode season will stream Tuesdays in more than 240 countries and territories.

Produced by Hartbeat and Artists for Artists, the program will be filmed at Culver Studios in Los Angeles and features a set designed by J.P. Connelly.

The series blends sports commentary with comedy, with Hart and Thompson discussing weekly headlines from across the sports world.

The series builds upon the work Hart and Thompson did together during the 2024 Paris Olympics on Peacock.

In a statement, Hart described the series as a “fresh, unfiltered” way to celebrate sports culture. “Kenan and I are bringing our own playbook for ‘Good Sports,’ and that’s a guaranteed win,” Hart said. Thompson added, “’Good Sports’ is us just being ourselves — cracking jokes and probably pulling muscles we didn’t know we had.”

Each episode will include guest interviews, comedic commentary and pre-recorded segments. Topics will range from professional leagues such as the NFL and NBA to amateur and community sports.

The show is presented by Prime Video Sports.

Advertisement

Executive producers include Kevin Hart, Jeff Clanagan, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Meghan Hoffman, Mike Stein, and JC Del Barco II for Hartbeat; Kenan Thompson and Johnny Ryan Jr. for Artists for Artists; along with David Nickoll and Colton Dunn. Michelle Mastellone serves as producer.