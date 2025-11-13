NBC Sports Network to launch Nov. 17

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBCUniversal will launch a new linear channel, NBC Sports Network, on Monday, Nov. 17, according to a company announcement.

The channel will initially be available to YouTube TV subscribers, with Xfinity distribution to follow. Additional pay-TV providers will be announced later.

NBC Sports Network, branded as NBCSN, will offer 24/7 coverage of sports events and programming sourced from across the NBC Sports portfolio. The company stated the move is intended to give pay-TV subscribers additional access to content that also streams on Peacock.

Matt Schnaars, president of platform distribution and partnerships at NBCUniversal, said NBCSN is intended to provide aggregated viewing experiences for audiences, support league and conference partnerships, and offer advertisers access to live sports audiences.

Programming on NBCSN will include Monday night NBA games, NBA playoffs, Premier League soccer, and Big Ten and Notre Dame football. Coverage will also include men’s and women’s basketball from the Big Ten, Big East and Big 12 conferences, along with Major League Baseball games under a forthcoming agreement.

Additional content will include Olympic sports, cycling events, WNBA games, and major golf tournaments, including the U.S. Open and The Open Championship. The channel will also air “Gold Zone,” a whip-around program covering the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games in February 2026, hosted by Scott Hanson.

NBCSN’s schedule will feature studio shows such as “PFT Live,” “The Dan Patrick Show,” “The Dan Le Batard Show” and “Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry.”

NBCUniversal has not provided a complete distribution schedule beyond the initial rollout on YouTube TV and Xfinity.

