NBCU channels go dark on Fubo

Fubo has dropped NBCUniversal-owned channels from its lineup effective 5 p.m. eastern Nov. 21, 2025, after the two sides were unable to reach a retransmission agreement.

“Unfortunately, NBCU has offered terms regarding pricing and packaging that are egregiously above those offered to other distributors. There is no basis for this discrimination and, as a result, Fubo subscribers would either be denied important content or be forced to pay what we believe to be exorbitant costs,” Fubo notes in a help article about the blackout.

NBCU, meanwhile, said it has offered Fubo the “same terms agreed to by hundreds of other distributors.”

“Unfortunately, this is par for the course for Fubo — they’ve dropped numerous networks in recent years at the expense of their customers, who continue to lose content,” the company said in a statement.

In an email to subscribers, Fubo noted that it will extend a $15 credit if the blackout continues for an “extended” period of time. It did not elaborate on what the timeline might look like.

The blackout will include:

Local channels

NBC affiliates

Telemundo affiliates

Regional sports channels

NBC Sports

NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Bay Area Plus

NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Plus

NBC Sports California Plus 3

NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

National channels

American Crimes

Bravo

Bravo Vault

Caso Cerrado

CNBC

CNBC World

Cozi

Dateline 24/7

E! Entertainment Television

E! Keeping Up

Golf Channel

GolfPass

LX Home

Million Dollar Listing Vault

MS NOW (formerly MSNBC)

NBC News Now

NBC Sports Now

NBC Universo

True CRMZ

New England Cable News

Noticias Telemundo Ahora

Oxygen True Crime

Oxygen True Crime Archives

Real Housewives Vault

SNL Vault

Telemundo Accion

Telemundo al Dia

The Golf Channel

Today All Day

Universal Movies

USA Network

This list of national networks includes networks slated to become part of Versant in the near future once Comcast finishes spinning off most of its linear networks into the separate company that it will still own. Bravo is excluded from that deal.

