NBCU channels go dark on Fubo
Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
Fubo has dropped NBCUniversal-owned channels from its lineup effective 5 p.m. eastern Nov. 21, 2025, after the two sides were unable to reach a retransmission agreement.
“Unfortunately, NBCU has offered terms regarding pricing and packaging that are egregiously above those offered to other distributors. There is no basis for this discrimination and, as a result, Fubo subscribers would either be denied important content or be forced to pay what we believe to be exorbitant costs,” Fubo notes in a help article about the blackout.
NBCU, meanwhile, said it has offered Fubo the “same terms agreed to by hundreds of other distributors.”
“Unfortunately, this is par for the course for Fubo — they’ve dropped numerous networks in recent years at the expense of their customers, who continue to lose content,” the company said in a statement.
In an email to subscribers, Fubo noted that it will extend a $15 credit if the blackout continues for an “extended” period of time. It did not elaborate on what the timeline might look like.
The blackout will include:
Local channels
- NBC affiliates
- Telemundo affiliates
Regional sports channels
- NBC Sports
- NBC Sports Bay Area
- NBC Sports Bay Area Plus
- NBC Sports Boston
- NBC Sports California
- NBC Sports California Plus
- NBC Sports California Plus 3
- NBC Sports Philadelphia
- NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
National channels
- American Crimes
- Bravo
- Bravo Vault
- Caso Cerrado
- CNBC
- CNBC World
- Cozi
- Dateline 24/7
- E! Entertainment Television
- E! Keeping Up
- Golf Channel
- GolfPass
- LX Home
- Million Dollar Listing Vault
- MS NOW (formerly MSNBC)
- NBC News Now
- NBC Sports Now
- NBC Universo
- True CRMZ
- New England Cable News
- Noticias Telemundo Ahora
- Oxygen True Crime
- Oxygen True Crime Archives
- Real Housewives Vault
- SNL Vault
- Telemundo Accion
- Telemundo al Dia
- The Golf Channel
- Today All Day
- Universal Movies
- USA Network
This list of national networks includes networks slated to become part of Versant in the near future once Comcast finishes spinning off most of its linear networks into the separate company that it will still own. Bravo is excluded from that deal.
Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
tags
Fubo, NBCUniversal, Retransmission
categories
Broadcast Business News, Cable Industry, Featured