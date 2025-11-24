NBC 4 and Telemundo 52 launch eighth annual holiday hunger relief campaign

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC 4 and Telemundo 52 have launched their eighth annual “Helping Our Community” campaign, aimed at supporting regional food banks across Southern California during the holiday season. The initiative runs from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31.

The campaign raises funds to help provide meals to families in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. Since 2018, the campaign has raised more than $2.7 million, resulting in more than 11.1 million meals distributed across the region.

Community members can contribute by texting 452 to 707070 or by donating in person at participating Ralphs and Food 4 Less supermarkets. A QR code will also appear during broadcasts to provide another donation option.

NBCUniversal stated that all proceeds will go directly to food banks and local pantries, including the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Second Harvest Orange County, Feeding America Inland Empire and Food Share Ventura County.

“We are deeply grateful for the generosity of our viewers and community partners,” said Todd Mokhtari, president and general manager of NBC4 and Telemundo 52. “Year after year, your support helps provide thousands of meals to families who need it most. Together, we are making a real difference and bringing hope to our neighbors during the holidays and beyond.”

The stations will cover stories related to the campaign across their morning, mid-day and evening newscasts.

Content related to the campaign is also available on multiple platforms, including the NBCLA and Telemundo 52 mobile apps, YouTube channels, and 24/7 local news streaming channels NBC Los Angeles News and Noticias Telemundo California.

Additional information is available at NBCLA.com/community and Telemundo52.com/comunidad. Viewers can also follow updates on social media through @NBCLA and @Telemundo52.

