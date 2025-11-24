Study shows CTV home screen ads outperform skippable pre-roll formats

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

LG Ad Solutions released new research showing growing interest among general-market advertisers in placing campaigns on Smart TV home screens, calling it the most effective location for brand attention in the connected TV environment.

According to the company, general-market advertiser usage of home screen placements increased more than 60% year over year. LG Ad Solutions attributed this trend to shifting viewing habits and a growing focus on the early moments of user interaction with streaming devices.

Tony Marlow, chief marketing officer at LG Ad Solutions, said the home screen has become “the heartbeat of CTV” and a central component of viewer engagement.

“If you think about how people actually use their TVs today, everything starts on the home screen,” Marlow said.

The company cited research showing that viewers spend an average of nearly 10 minutes browsing content before selecting a program. According to LG Ad Solutions, 71% of users exposed to a home screen ad said they were willing to learn more about the brand, while 51% reported paying attention to the ad.

The findings were presented as part of a larger data release outlining metrics from LG Ad Solutions’ home screen campaigns. The data showed that home screen ads generated an average of 7 seconds of attentive viewing time and delivered 16% higher attention retention compared to standard digital placements. The company also reported a 27% stronger ad rating and noted that 85% of viewers found the ads to be clear and informative.

LG Ad Solutions also shared data from a study of 120 million impressions, showing interactive features drove 3.9 times higher brand awareness, human-centered creative lifted brand consideration by 3.8 times, and specific screen positioning contributed to a 15 times increase in purchase intent.

Company data indicated that 97% of LG Smart TV users begin their viewing sessions from the home screen, averaging three visits per day. LG Ad Solutions, in partnership with MediaScience, also reported that campaigns combining CTV video, home screen, and mobile video achieved 4.7 times greater awareness, 8.7 times higher recall, and 11.2 times more consideration than campaigns using a single channel.

