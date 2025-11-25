LTN’s Khan on IP distribution infrastructure as FCC advances upper C-band reallocation

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

As the Federal Communications Commission moves forward with plans to reallocate upper C-band spectrum for wireless use, video distribution providers report increased demand for IP-based alternatives to satellite delivery.

The FCC voted Nov. 20 to advance a notice of proposed rulemaking that would clear between 100 and 180 megahertz in the 3.98 to 4.2 gigahertz range for auction by July 4, 2027, as mandated by Congress in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The proposal follows the lower C-band transition completed in 2023, which relocated satellite operations from the 3.7 to 3.98 gigahertz range.

LTN filed comments Nov. 12 identifying Transport Stream over Internet Protocol as “a proven, reliable, and low-cost alternative distribution method to C-band satellite transmission.” The filing included proposed edits to the draft rulemaking following a Nov. 10 meeting between company executives and Arpan Sura, senior counsel to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr.

Malik Khan, executive chairman and co-founder at LTN, noted in commentary to NCS that the pending spectrum reallocation has prompted networks and station groups to evaluate alternatives to satellite distribution.

“Many networks and station groups that we work with have already decided to migrate a large portion, or all, of their channels away from satellite to an alternative model harnessing broadcast-grade IP video distribution technology,” Khan said.

Khan said LTN has recorded 45% annual growth in channel count over the past nine years, now delivering nearly 8,000 channels and millions of live events annually over its IP network. The company reports completing satellite-to-IP migrations for nearly 2,000 Tier 1 broadcasters, MVPD and vMVPD head-ends, and content owner sites, reaching affiliates across 98% of pay-TV households.

Tennis Channel and Mid-Atlantic Sports Network completed migrations to LTN’s IP network in 2025, joining TelevisaUnivision and MSG Networks. Mid-Atlantic Sports Network reported achieving a nearly 60% reduction in distribution costs following its transition ahead of the 2025 MLB season.

Khan said IP migration timelines have shortened as infrastructure has matured. An MVPD can switch channels from satellite to IP-TS delivery within hours via a high-capacity gateway, he said. Purpose-built IP networks now deliver video at less than 200 milliseconds of latency with service-level agreements designed to match or exceed satellite reliability.

“The infrastructure is already in place with purpose-built, broadcast-grade IP networks delivering video at <200ms latency, and providing service-level agreements to match or exceed the reliability of satellite,” Khan said.

Migration approaches vary by broadcaster. Khan said many successful transitions start with hybrid models, moving one or more channels to IP while maintaining some satellite delivery, or dual-illuminating content until a full switchover.

The FCC document notes that C-band utilization is declining, particularly for media content services, with customers switching to Ku-band, fiber, Transport Stream over Internet Protocol or content delivery networks. The rulemaking seeks comment on transition timelines for existing C-band customers to alternative distribution technologies.

Khan cited several factors driving broadcaster interest in IP distribution beyond spectrum availability concerns. IP-based models eliminate channel bandwidth limits and distribution capacity constraints associated with satellite transponders, enabling delivery of higher quality content and more localized variants.

Purpose-built IP video networks allow broadcasters to manage blackout and rights management requirements directly within the network, Khan said. The technology also provides visibility into signal health and connectivity metrics, and enables content delivery to legacy and digital platforms via the same distribution network.

“IP migration isn’t always all-or-nothing,” Khan said. “Many successful approaches start with hybrid models, moving one or more channels to IP, while keeping some on satellite, or dual-illuminating until a full switchover.”

The FCC proposal models transition rules on those applied during the lower C-band reallocation, including cost reimbursement structures for eligible space station and earth station operators.

The commission seeks comment on whether to provide reimbursement for transition costs on a site-by-site basis for earth station operators repacking into remaining C-band spectrum, or lump sum reimbursement across an operator’s footprint for transition to alternative distribution methods.