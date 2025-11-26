Michaela Pereira joins Sinclair to lead ‘Amazing America’

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Michaela Pereira has joined Sinclair as executive producer of “Amazing America”, a digital content brand focused on American history, heritage and culture.

Pereira is a veteran broadcast journalist known for anchoring KTLA’s “Morning News” in Los Angeles for nearly a decade, followed by roles at CNN’s “New Day” and her own program on HLN.

“Amazing America” features human interest stories and lifestyle content described by Sinclair as celebrating “the American spirit.” The brand has a presence across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, with more than 250,000 followers and content collaborations with Sinclair’s local stations.

“Michaela’s passion for storytelling and her deep connection to communities perfectly reflect the mission of ‘Amazing America’,” said Nickolas James, vice president of social media at Sinclair. “Her creativity, authenticity, and leadership will help us continue to grow the brand and celebrate the people and places that make America amazing.”

Pereira has received multiple honors for her broadcast work and community service, including the Genii Award for Excellence in Broadcasting from the Alliance for Women in Media, the Hollywood Community Leadership Award from the Hollywood Police Activities League, and the Celebrity Philanthropist Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals. She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

“Joining ‘Amazing America’ as executive producer feels like stepping into work that truly reflects my spirit,” Pereira said in a statement. “The series aligns with my vision of storytelling as a bridge – celebrating authenticity, elevating diverse voices, and honoring the remarkable places and stories that shape us.”

Pereira has also been active in supporting organizations that assist at-risk youth and families.

