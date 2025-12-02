CNBC set for rebrand on Dec. 13

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNBC is preparing to debut a new logo on the morning of Dec. 13, 2025, NCS has learned.

The update will shed the peacock feathers from the brand with a new logo that nods to the network’s history and expertise, while integrating the new logo into the current on-air design package. CNBC did not respond to a request for comment on the rebrand or its rollout.

The move is part of the decuppling of CNBC and other assets from NBCUniversal as part of the Versant Media spinoff.

“Since its inception in 1989, CNBC — originally known as the ‘Consumer News and Business Channel’ — has distinguished itself as a trusted leader covering exclusively the global financial and business sectors. CNBC will retain its name and is working on a new logo, which will look back at its history and nod to the deep expertise of the network,” wrote Mark Lazarus in a memo to staff in August.

Since the “NBC” portion of the name always had a meaning – “Consumer News and Business Channel” – the cable channel will retain its name… for now.

THR reports, per an SEC filing, that CNBC can keep its current name for five years as part of the spinoff from NBCUniversal. The network likely has high brand affinity and loyalty, not to mention a slew of international licensing deals, making a quick name change impossible.

The move follows MSNBC’s rebranding to MS NOW on Nov. 15, as part of the relocation of the cable news network to the new Versant headquarters in New York City.

MS NOW not only updated its logo but also its name, following earlier speculation that it would be allowed to keep the moniker. Instead, the network opted for a backronym, working with agency Loyalkaspar on the new branding.

CNBC originally launched in 1989 as a joint venture between NBC and Cablevision. In 1991, NBC acquired the bankrupt Financial News Network, merging the network with CNBC while also buying out Cablevision’s stake.

CNBC last saw logo updates in 2023, when it switched to the updated NBC peacock icon and proprietary NBC font, Tinker. The new logo is expected to drop the font.

Golf Channel is also expected to update its logo in the coming months to remove the peacock.