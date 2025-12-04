Maurice DuBois to depart CBS News, leaving “Evening News” anchorless

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Maurice DuBois will leave CBS News on Dec. 18, ending his role as co-anchor of the “CBS Evening News” less than one year after joining the broadcast as part of a sweeping revamp.

DuBois had shared the anchor desk with John Dickerson since January, when the broadcast relocated to the CBS Broadcast Center in New York. Dickerson announced his departure in October.

CBS has not named a successor or announced future plans for the program.

DuBois informed staff of his decision on Thursday morning. His departure comes amid broader leadership changes at CBS News, including the October appointment of Bari Weiss as editor in chief. Weiss was installed by Paramount Global CEO David Ellison and has been seeking new anchor talent, reportedly from outside the network.

DuBois has not announced his next role.

In a post on Instagram, he described the position as “the Honor of a Lifetime” and said he would leave “filled with gratitude, cherished relationships and amazing memories.”

DuBois joined WCBS in 2004 and became a regular presence on national broadcasts in recent years, including political coverage such as “America Decides: Election ’24.”