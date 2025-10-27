‘CBS Evening News’ anchor John Dickerson departing network

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“CBS Evening News” co-anchor John Dickerson has announced he’s leaving the network.

Dickerson announced his impending departure on social media with a gallery of photos from his 16 years at CBS News.

“At the end of this year, I will leave CBS, sixteen years after I sat in as ‘Face the Nation’ anchor for the first time. I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me — the work, the audience’s attention and the honor of being a part of the network’s history — and I am grateful for the dear colleagues who’ve made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you,” he wrote.

Dickerson did not provide a reason for his departure or if he will move to another media brand or network.

His departure does come at what appears to be the start of an era of unprecedented change at CBS following the Skydance Media-Paramount Global merger earlier in 2025.

Even before the merger was finalized, the network saw a series of high profile departures, including the leader of the news division. Exact reasons for these departures were never provided, but reports suggested that at least some saw the writing on the wall about the future of the network under Skydance.

Since then, the network has brought in two key right-leaning staffers with little experience in large scale television news operations, including ombudsmen Kenneth R. Weinstein and editor in chief Bari Weiss. Key executive producers have also exited and Paramount Skydance is reportedly weighing significant layoffs in the near future, though it’s not clear how much that could affect the news division.

Meanwhile, there is no word on how the “CBS Evening News” will move forward, though there have been multiple reports that Weiss is planning another overhaul. The possibility of former anchor Norah O’Donnell returning to the broadcast has also been reported, though it’s not clear how likely that scenario is.

The network last revamped the broadcast in January 2025 following O’Donnell’s decision to step down from the anchor desk but continue contributing to the network via its “60 Minutes” franchise.

The ratings sank and the network backtracked on the format to some degree.

This saw Dickerson and WCBS anchor Maurice DuBois become co-anchors of the broadcast with a format focused on more long-form storytelling over headlines.

It’s not clear if DuBois will continue to anchor “Evening,” go back to WCBS full time or depart the company altogether.

“CBS Mornings” co-anchor Tony Dokupil’s name has also been floated as a possible replacement on “Evening.”

Dickerson, who is 57, could potentially retire, join another network or news organization or strike out on his own.

He already had some exposure to digital viewers from his days as anchor of “The Daily Report” on the network’s free news streamer, though it’s not clear how many viewers that attracts.

