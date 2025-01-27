‘CBS Evening News’ returns to NYC with collaborative format, reimagined Studio 47

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Six decades after Edward R. Murrow broadcast from CBS News’ Manhattan headquarters, Studio 47 springs back to life as the home of the “CBS Evening News.” The January 27 relaunch returns the broadcast to New York City, where anchors John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois will present from a space that connects past and present.

Inside the CBS Broadcast Center, traditional studio architecture has been replaced with an LED volume that wraps Studio 47, adjacent to the broadcaster’s main newsroom. This display technology enables anchors to interact with visual elements in real time, creating dynamic environments that adapt to each story’s needs.

The anchor desk, which incorporates design elements from Studio 57 and the program’s former Washington, D.C. home, serves as a physical bridge between audiences. It faces viewers at home and the CBS News Hub, where journalists work across digital and broadcast platforms—placing the evening news team at the heart of the network’s daily operations.

The changes extend beyond the physical space.

Dickerson and DuBois step into roles that reimagine the traditional evening news anchor, operating as collaborators who guide viewers through an extended analysis of the day’s events. The format shifts away from headline recaps toward contextual reporting that borrows storytelling techniques from “60 Minutes.”

People familiar with the new show noted to NewscastStudio that it will offer an intentional snapshot of what is happening while incorporating deeper reporting.

This approach emphasizes coverage that extends beyond the coasts to tap into CBS News’ network of journalists, focusing on the implications behind major stories rather than simply recounting events.

Advertisement

The source noted that viewers will see a different pace in the program, with more conversation, analysis and context.

A distinct and elegant vision guides the new design

The program’s new broadcast design supports this mission through visual elements that simplify information delivery while maintaining visual sophistication. The overall look is best described as elegant and distinct.

Deep blue hues are used in the package with a recurring dot motif that transforms into shorthand for a world map in the studio’s main video wall, a nod to the Cronkite map that has adorned multiple CBS studios.

Light leak gradients add pops of color while hinting at the CBS Eye, with golds and purples rounding out the color palette.

The graphics package employs consistent visual elements to guide viewers, such as lower thirds for correspondent names, story locations and content origins across CBS News platforms. These design elements create a systematic approach to establishing authenticity and credibility within each broadcast segment.

View on Giphy

People familiar with the new show noted the motion graphics system takes an additive approach, building information layers while maintaining visual accessibility.

This translates into a less busy look compared to other evening newscasts, creating a sophisticated presentation style similar to those often seen outside the United States.

The design also includes transitions with design elements guiding viewers between segments.

Typographically, the updated visual identity combines two distinct elements.

Advertisement

CBS’s Eye logo, a network signature since 1951, is paired with Commercial Type’s Publico typeface. The combination appears throughout the broadcast and extends across CBS News digital properties, including CBSNews.com and the mobile app, creating visual continuity across all platforms.

Of course, the new graphics also draw from the “deconstructed eye” brand standard that was first rolled out in 2020.

A revamped Studio 47

The new set in Studio 47 was a collaboration between CBS News and AE Live Group, The Lighting Design Group, Jack Morton and Showman Fabricators.

The set design is relatively minimal, relying on three primary LED walls to create the space. Those walls become a canvas that can adapt to the story.

Virtual set extensions fill the video walls with warm wood tones and the wood slat motif found in other CBS studios. Faux backlit elements create a header piece with integrated can lights, adding realism and depth to the extensions while integrating the gradient colors.

The overall footprint of the studio was designed with conversation and intimacy in mind, prioritizing interaction between the anchors and the reporters in the field.

These changes to Studio 47 bridge two eras: the network’s storied past in news and its vision for delivering contextual journalism in a multi-platform environment.

The relaunch of the “CBS Evening News” will reveal whether this combination of new technology, collaborative anchoring and deeper storytelling approach connects with viewers seeking more than traditional headline coverage from their evening news.

Advertisement