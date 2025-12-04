Bay Area NBC to air FIFA World Cup countdown special

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC Bay Area in San Francisco is kicking off the countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a countdown special Dec. 6, 2025.

KNTV will debut “Countdown to FIFA World Cup 2026,” a half-hour special celebrating the “passion, history and future of soccer in Northern California,” on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai and Gia Vang, the program marks roughly six months until the 2026 FIFA World Cup arrives in Santa Clara, where Levi’s Stadium will host multiple matches.

Long before the world arrives in 2026, the Bay Area helped shape the story of soccer in America. Countdown to FIFA World Cup 2026 explores that influence from community fields and youth clubs to MLS stadiums and international competition, through the voices of some of the sport’s most recognizable figures.

Featured interviews include:

Landon Donovan, San Jose Earthquakes legend and one of the most celebrated players in U.S. soccer history

Hugo Pérez, 1994 U.S. World Cup midfielder who helped spark the early momentum of American soccer

Andrés Cantor, Hall of Fame broadcaster whose iconic “¡Gooooool!” call has united fans across generations

Bay FC’s Founding Four: Brandi Chastain, Aly Wagner, Danielle Slaton and Leslie Osborne, four U.S. Women’s National

Team and Bay Area soccer leaders who discuss the rise of the women’s game and the region’s newest NWSL club

The special highlights the players, pioneers and defining moments that built the Bay Area’s soccer identity and the growing excitement as global competition prepares to take center stage in Santa Clara.

“As the excitement builds toward 2026, we’re focused on giving fans comprehensive and engaging World Cup coverage across every platform,” said Stacy Owen, president and general manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48, in a statement. “We’re proud to lead the region’s coverage and give fans unrivaled access to one of the biggest sporting events on the planet.”

