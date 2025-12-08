Fox adds Andrea Linares, plans Spanish-language expansion for 2026

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox News Media has hired Andrea Linares to anchor its Spanish-language news program “Fox Noticias,” as first reported by TheDesk.net.

Linares, a two-time Emmy nominee, began her role Dec. 8 and is based in Miami. She replaces founding anchor Rachel Campos-Duffy, who will continue her work on “Fox & Friends Weekend” and contribute to Fox News Books and future “Fox Noticias” digital specials.

Katrina Campins and Julie Banderas will remain as rotating anchors for the program.

Fox News Media senior vice president John Sylvester said in a statement, “We are very excited to welcome Andrea to our team on ‘Fox Noticias’ and we are confident her reporting will resonate with our Latino audience.”

Linares said, “I am honored to join such a terrific team at ‘Fox Noticias’ and Fox News to continue telling important stories that matter and impact the Hispanic community in South Florida and throughout the country.”

“Fox Noticias,” a one-hour daily show, will expand its Spanish-language offerings in 2026.

These include a new weekly digital video and audio program launching in February, which will feature long-form interviews across politics, entertainment and sports. The platform also plans to introduce short one-minute news updates multiple times per day across digital, social and podcast platforms, as well as a dedicated channel on WhatsApp.

Linares joins “Fox Noticias” from TelevisaUnivision, where she served as a news anchor since 2016.

She previously anchored a two-hour daily newscast and interviewed public officials including then-Senator Marco Rubio. Her earlier roles included anchoring for Fusion TV and WGEN-TV in Miami. She began her journalism career as a general assignment reporter for WLTV in Miami.

She is a graduate of the University of Miami.