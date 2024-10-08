Fox launching Spanish-language news, commentary program

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox is launching a one-hour daily Spanish-language newscast on its Fox Deportes network with an accompanying website.

“Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy will host the new program, which will air daily at 4 p.m. eastern. Titled “Fox Noticias,” it will also be made available as an audio podcast and be available on Fox Nation and YouTube, as well as clips on social media platforms.

Production and editorial content of the broadcast will be handled by the conservative commentary channel, not the sports network.

In addition, Fox has launched a Spanish site focusing on breaking news and “signature commentary for the Hispanic audience” at noticias.foxnews.com.

The move is significant for several reasons, including that its launch comes just before the 2024 election. Hispanic voters represent about 20% of the electorate, according to Fox, and are a fast-growing demographic overall. There is also a growing group of Hispanics that identify more with right-leaning values.

Spanish-language media, which is largely dominated by Telemundo and Univision in America, is also an opportunity to tap into a different advertising vertical.

Fox, as a conservative commentary network, has frequently railed against many immigration policies from Spanish-speaking countries. That said, it has no shortage of Hispanic viewers and staffers, including Campos-Duffy herself.

In its announcement, Fox noted it has one of the most “diverse” audiences in cable TV and is a “leader” among Hispanic viewers, though it did not offer specific figures.

