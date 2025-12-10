Matt Gutman to join CBS News as chief correspondent

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Matt Gutman will join CBS News as chief correspondent starting Jan. 5, 2026. He will report across several of the network’s major broadcasts, including “CBS Mornings,” the “CBS Evening News” and “48 Hours,” and will contribute to future seasons of “60 Minutes.” Gutman will also serve as a fill-in anchor for CBS News’ flagship programs and will be based in Los Angeles.

Gutman most recently served as chief national correspondent for ABC News, where he contributed reporting to all platforms of the network. He brings nearly 30 years of experience covering major national and international stories, including the war in Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic and mass shootings in the United States.

“Matt Gutman goes there. He brings the audience along with him to whatever story he is covering, and he approaches his work with the qualities we look for in all our journalists: fearlessness, energy and relentlessness,” said Bari Weiss, CBS News editor-in-chief.

“I have worked with Matt for decades and I have seen his innate ability to take viewers into a story,” said Tom Cibrowski, president of CBS News. “Whether he’s on the frontlines of a conflict or the scene of a rescue mission, he has the power to connect with people in a way that informs and engages.”

Gutman said he is “thrilled to be joining CBS, a network with TV news’ most storied past, and most exciting future.” He added that the network’s mission is “to tell the most important news stories and bring our audience along with us to places they wouldn’t otherwise be able to go.”

At “48 Hours,” Gutman will work alongside correspondents Peter Van Sant, Erin Moriarty, Natalie Morales and Anne-Marie Green.

Gutman has reported from conflict zones across the Middle East, including coverage of the second Palestinian uprising, the fall of Saddam Hussein, and the U.S. war in Afghanistan. In 2023, he was among the first journalists to arrive in Israel following the Oct. 7 terror attack. In 2022, he reported from Ukraine during the early stages of Russia’s invasion.

His coverage has also included the 2018 rescue of a youth soccer team in Thailand, natural disasters on six continents, and a range of criminal justice stories, including death row interviews and high-profile trials.

Gutman began his journalism career as a freelance print reporter in the Middle East. He joined ABC News in 2008 as a radio correspondent.

His work has been recognized with multiple awards, including Emmys, the Edward R. Murrow Award, the duPont-Columbia Award, the Gracie Awards and honors from the National Association of Black Journalists.

Gutman is a graduate of Williams College in Massachusetts.