Ashleigh Banfield steps down from nightly NewsNation show to expand true crime focus

Ashleigh Banfield will end her NewsNation program in January 2026, shifting focus to lead the network’s digital true crime content.

As part of a new agreement with the network, content from her podcast, “Drop Dead Serious with Ashleigh Banfield,” will be integrated into NewsNation’s digital platforms.

Michael Corn, NewsNation’s president of programming and specials, said Banfield’s background in legal reporting and storytelling made her a strong fit for the role.

“Ashleigh is truly one of the best at what she does — her storytelling and credibility make her the perfect partner as we build a digital destination for true crime fans while keeping her voice central to our on-air coverage,” Corn said in a statement.

Banfield will continue to contribute to the network as a legal analyst and commentator. She is expected to appear during coverage of trials, investigations and breaking crime news.

“I’m excited to channel the momentum of my ‘Drop Dead Serious’ podcast brand towards NewsNation’s growing digital audience,” Banfield said. “The success of true crime reporting on streaming media platforms has been transformative, and I’m looking forward to helping shape and enhance NewsNation’s multi-platform strategy in this genre.”

Banfield joined NewsNation in 2021. Her broadcast journalism career spans nearly four decades and includes work at NBC, ABC, CNN, HLN and Court TV. She gained national attention for her coverage of the Sept. 11 attacks and international conflicts while at MSNBC.

At NewsNation, Banfield has conducted interviews related to several high-profile criminal cases. These include a conversation with a key witness in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal trial and a segment with prison inmates who were housed with accused murderer Luigi Mangione. She also interviewed former television host Wendy Williams during her court-ordered guardianship.

Banfield devoted substantial coverage to the University of Idaho murder case in Moscow and regularly featured families of victims to maintain public attention on the case.

Following Banfield’s departure, a rotation of anchors will fill her current time slot until a permanent replacement is named.