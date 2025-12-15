AP launches AP Verify to support digital content authentication in newsrooms

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. No paywall. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The Associated Press has introduced AP Verify, a new browser-based verification platform designed to help newsrooms authenticate digital content including photos, videos and text.

The tool combines artificial intelligence–based features with established verification methods in a single interface. It is already in use across AP’s global newsrooms and is now being made available to other media organizations.

Features include AI-driven geolocation, object and landmark detection, transcription, an AI chatbot assistant and generative AI text detection. Traditional tools such as reverse image search, frame-by-frame video analysis and social media content tracking are also included. The system allows users to store and share work across teams.

“In an era of rampant misinformation and digitally altered content, verification is more essential than ever,” said Gianluca D’Aniello, AP senior vice president and chief technology officer. “AP Verify equips journalists with the essential tools they need to assess online content quickly and accurately all in one place.”

AP Verify was developed by AP journalists to support coverage of breaking news, misinformation and investigative stories. The platform was used to authenticate footage of a Texas flood, verify a meteor sighting in South Carolina, confirm the origin of an eyewitness video from the Charlie Kirk assassination, and debunk a mislabeled video from a soccer match.

The platform adheres to AP’s editorial standards and provides training on best practices for user-generated content verification. All included tools have been reviewed by AP staff specializing in verification workflows.

More information is available at www.ap.org/verify.