Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. No paywall. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A minicut of CNBC show opens from Dec. 15, 2025, the first day of main programming using the new logo. The logo appeared for the first time on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 13, via the network’s bug.

The opens and overall graphics remain essentially the same except for the new logo taking the place of the old one that featured the NBC peacock. Also included near the end is a brief look at the end of “Fast Money” and the start of “Mad Money” to showcase the updated ticker.

The network also introduced a new logo animation Dec. 15.