Adam Rippon and Chase Cain to co-host new season of ‘My New Favorite Olympian’

NBCUniversal Local announced that Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and journalist Chase Cain will co-host the upcoming season of the podcast series “My New Favorite Olympian”. The new season will launch Jan. 15 and focus on Team USA athletes ahead of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games.

The series profiles American athletes through short narrative episodes that explore their personal stories, challenges and off-the-field contributions. Each 15 to 20-minute episode features interviews with athletes, family members and subject matter experts.

Rippon competed for Team USA at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, winning bronze. He previously earned gold at the 2016 U.S. Championships and the 2010 Four Continents Championships. Since retiring from competition, he has worked in television, authored a memoir, and appeared on “Dancing with the Stars.”

“Participating in the Olympics can be a wonderful platform for those who are committed to making a difference and helping others, and this series shines a light on them before the competition gets underway,” Rippon said.

Cain, who is joining the podcast as a first-time co-host, is a climate editor and meteorologist for NBCU Local. He leads environmental coverage across NBC- and Telemundo-owned platforms and has reported from multiple Olympic Games.

“I’m honored to help introduce some remarkable individuals whose personal character, passions and pursuits are just as compelling and inspiring as their athletic accomplishments,” Cain said.

The six-part season will release new episodes from Jan. 15 through Feb. 5, leading up to the Milan Cortina Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6. A follow-up episode on March 5 will highlight a Paralympian, marking the second time the series has featured a Paralympic athlete. Acura is a supporter of the series and an official partner of Team USA.

“My New Favorite Olympian” will be available on major podcast platforms including Apple, Spotify, TuneIn and iHeart. Video versions will appear across NBC-owned stations and NBC Sports Regional Networks. A season trailer and athlete lineup will be released Jan. 8.

This is the sixth season of the “My New Favorite” podcast franchise, which debuted in 2021. Previous editions have included coverage of the Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 Olympics, as well as the 2022 and 2023 FIFA World Cups under the title “My New Favorite Futbolista.”

Past hosts of the Olympic-focused series include swimmer Natalie Coughlin, speedskater Apolo Ohno and fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad. The franchise has received multiple industry honors, including recognition from the Sports Podcast Awards, Cynopsis Sports Media Awards and the Signal Awards.