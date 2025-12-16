Network’s to carry presidential address, with a familiar face returning to CBS

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. No paywall. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver a live, primetime address to the nation from the White House on Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon on Truth Social, where Trump wrote, “My Fellow Americans: I will be giving an ADDRESS TO THE NATION tomorrow night, LIVE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, at 9 P.M. EST.” He added, “It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”

According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, the president’s remarks will focus on his administration’s accomplishments since taking office in January and outline his plans for the remainder of his term.

The address comes as the administration works to promote its record ahead of what is expected to be a competitive midterm election year.

This will be Trump’s second nationally televised address from the White House this year. His last live address occurred on Nov. 26, following the shooting deaths of two members of the West Virginia National Guard near the White House. Trump was in Florida at the time. Previous addresses this year have included taped remarks from the Oval Office, including messages following the killings of Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10 and Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on Sept. 9.

Trump delivered a joint address to Congress on March 4. During his first term, he gave three live Oval Office addresses, none of which took place in December.

Major U.S. networks are adjusting their programming to accommodate the president’s speech.

CBS News will broadcast a special report anchored by Norah O’Donnell, with reporting from White House correspondent Nancy Cordes. The broadcast will be available on CBS, Paramount+, CBS News 24/7, CBSNews.com/live and the CBS News app.

The season finale of “Survivor,” which begins at 8 p.m. Eastern, will be interrupted and resume after the president’s remarks for viewers in the Eastern and Central time zones. CBS stated the episode will air in its entirety.

Fox will also also the speech, which is interupting the finale of “The Floor,” hosted by Rob Lowe, from 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern. It remains unclear whether the network will pause the program or delay airing it.

ABC and NBC are scheduled to air holiday specials.

ABC will show the “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball” at 8 p.m. Eastern, while NBC has “Christmas in Nashville,” hosted by Trisha Yearwood, at 9 p.m. Disney is expected to delay “Jingle Ball” and resume after the address. NBCUniversal has not announced how it will handle its programming.