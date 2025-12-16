Verónica Sansur named co-anchor of ‘Noticiero Telemundo Utah’ 5 p.m. newscast

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. No paywall. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Telemundo Utah has named Verónica Sansur multimedia journalist and anchor for its weekday 5 p.m. newscast, “Noticiero Telemundo Utah,” the station announced Dec. 16.

Sansur, who joined the station in 2021, will co-anchor the program alongside Jesús Bastidas. She will continue to serve as a multimedia journalist.

“Verónica has become a trusted voice for Utah’s Spanish-speaking communities as she has been reporting from neighborhoods across the state where Latino stories take center stage,” said Amy Alvarez, news director at Telemundo Utah.

Alvarez added that Sansur’s reporting has created a connection with viewers that will support the station’s continued news efforts.

Prior to joining KULX, Sansur worked as a digital producer for Telemundo 33 Sacramento, producing content for the Sacramento and Fresno, California, markets. Her earlier roles included multimedia content production for Univision Orlando and Univision Tampa Bay, where she contributed to both digital and broadcast segments.

Originally from Venezuela, Sansur studied communications at Universidad Monteávila in Caracas before completing a journalism degree at the University of Tampa.

“Noticiero Telemundo Utah” airs Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on KULX. The station also streams a digital-only newscast at 4 p.m.

KULX is part of NBCUniversal’s Telemundo Station Group and provides Spanish-language news, weather, sports and entertainment across Utah. The station also partners with local organizations focused on education, health and immigration.