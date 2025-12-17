NewsNation adds 11 p.m. hour hosted by Jesse Weber

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. No paywall. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NewsNation will expand its live news programming in late January, adding a new hour of live coverage at 11 p.m. Eastern on weeknights, hosted by Jesse Weber. The network will also introduce new weekend programming, including additional hours on Saturday and Sunday mornings and evenings.

“With these additional hours of live news, we reinforce our commitment to deliver clear, nonpartisan journalism at a time when viewers need it most,” said Sean Compton, president of Nexstar Networks. “Expanding our live coverage will ensure our viewers never miss a beat.”

Weber, who joined NewsNation in 2023 as a legal contributor and guest anchor, will lead the nightly 11 p.m. program. The show will focus on the day’s top news, analyzed through Weber’s legal background. Each episode will feature a guest interview segment.

“I’m thrilled to launch this new show on NewsNation, a network dedicated to delivering straightforward, honest journalism for all Americans,” Weber said. “With my background in both law and politics, I’m eager to bring clarity as well as a millennial perspective to the stories that matter most.”

Prior to joining NewsNation, Weber hosted HLN’s “Crime & Justice” and appeared as a legal analyst on Fox News, CNN, HLN and CBS. He previously practiced law at Dentons. He holds a law degree from New York Law School and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Michigan.

In addition to the new weekday program, NewsNation will add weekend live news coverage. Beginning in late January, “Morning in America” with Hena Doba will start at 6 a.m. Eastern on Saturdays and Sundays. A new hour of “NewsNation Live” will also be added on Saturdays.

“Batya!”, hosted by Batya Ungar-Sargon, will air Saturdays at 7 p.m. Eastern with an encore presentation Sundays at 11 a.m.