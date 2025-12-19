FOX 13 Seattle to relocate broadcast facility to Axis9 tower

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox Television Stations and Lake Washington Partners have announced plans for KCPQ Fox 13 and KZJO Fox 13+ to relocate to a new broadcast facility at Axis9, a redeveloped office tower in Seattle’s Denny Triangle neighborhood.

The move positions Fox 13 as an anchor tenant at the 16-story building at 1800 9th Avenue, with operations expected to begin in November 2026.

The new second-floor facility will include 4K-capable production systems, multiple specialty studios and presentation spaces designed to support both traditional broadcast and digital content. The main studio will accommodate various newscasts and programs, with camera angles that can be adjusted between segments. Additional production areas will include a streaming studio, a podcast studio, and on-camera zones such as a weather terrace, newsroom and kitchen.

Lake Washington Partners began redevelopment of the 321,000-square-foot building after acquiring the property in 2024. The remodel included upgrades to shared spaces, a new amenity floor, an expanded fitness center and a lounge with an “air bar” and conference rooms.

“We are pleased to welcome FOX 13 to Axis9,” said Jordan Lott, president and CEO of Lake Washington Partners. “The station plays a vital role in informing and engaging communities throughout the Pacific Northwest.”

Michael Lewis, senior vice president and general manager of KCPQ FOX 13 and KZJO FOX 13+, said the new facility reflects a long-term investment in the station’s future.

“Making the move to Axis9 is a strategic investment in the future of FOX 13 Seattle and our commitment to best serving viewers across the Pacific Northwest,” said Lewis.

The building is located at the intersection of Denny Triangle, South Lake Union and Seattle’s Central Business District. Both organizations said the project represents a commitment to downtown Seattle’s continued economic and cultural development.

Images and renderings courtesy of Fox 13 and Lake Washington Partners.