Mike Bush to retire from KSDK in August 2026 after more than 40 years

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Mike Bush announced he will retire in August 2026, ending a broadcast career spanning more than four decades at KSDK.

Bush joined the station in 1985 as a sports reporter. He became sports director in 1986 before transitioning to news anchor in 2002.

“Choosing to plant my roots in St. Louis, and at KSDK, was the best professional decision I ever made,” Bush said. “Even when other opportunities came along, this always felt like the right place.”

Bush will remain on air through several key events, including the station’s move to a new newsroom in January 2026, the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the Super Bowl, which will be broadcast on NBC. He will also continue coverage through the upcoming winter and severe weather seasons.

Alicia Elsner, KSDK general manager, said Bush had been a central figure at the station.

“Mike has been the heart and soul of KSDK 5 On Your Side for over four decades,” Elsner said. “His award-winning journalism, his compassion for our community, and his dedication to making a difference have set a standard that will inspire us for years to come.”

Tim Geraghty, KSDK news director, said the station will look for a new co-anchor for its afternoon and evening newscasts but emphasized Bush’s unique contributions.

“We will not find someone who can replace Mike’s passion for this community, for journalism, and for 5 On Your Side,” Geraghty said.

Advertisement

Bush has received 108 Mid-America Emmy Awards, multiple Regional and National Edward R. Murrow Awards, three National Sigma Chi Awards, and honors from the Missouri Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. In 2012, he was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ Silver Circle. He was inducted into the St. Louis Media History Hall of Fame in April 2025.

“I’ve never won an award on my own,” Bush said. “Television news is always a team effort and I’ve been very lucky to work with many great people who make me look better than I am.”

Bush is known for the “Making a Difference” series, which focused on stories about kindness, perseverance and community strength. He said the series allowed him to balance difficult news coverage with human-centered storytelling.

“For the past 20 years, part of my job has been to shine a light on kindness — and honestly, I think that was my way of coping with all the difficult stories we cover every day,” he said.

In addition to his anchoring duties, Bush hosts the podcast “And There You Have It” and the annual “Show of Strength” fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.