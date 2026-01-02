CES 2026: ATSC highlights next-gen broadcast technology

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) technologies supporting the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard will be featured at CES 2026, with new consumer devices and broadcaster solutions on display.

The association announced that its CES exhibit in the Central Hall Grand Lobby will showcase products and services that support the adoption of over-the-air TV powered by ATSC 3.0 in the United States, South Korea, Brazil, and the Caribbean.

“ATSC 3.0 is free, local, and connected, delivering better picture, better sound, better access, and better choice,” said Madeleine Noland, president of ATSC.

A range of home receiver products will be on display at the ATSC booth, including units from ADTH, SiliconDust, and ZapperBox. Pearl TV plans to introduce a line of low-cost converter boxes in 2026. These additions expand the lineup of NEXTGEN TV models currently available from television manufacturers.

Kiosks from ATSC members will highlight other developments. Televes USA will present antenna and signal distribution systems designed to support NEXTGEN TV reception in homes, commercial buildings, and multi-unit residences. The company will also demonstrate measurement tools used in deployment and verification of broadcast reception.

Mirakulo will exhibit its AstroTV NEXT platform for Brazil’s DTV+ system, based on ATSC 3.0. Features include dynamic ad insertion, immersive MPEG-H audio, and enhanced video compression using VVC with LCEVC. The system integrates broadcast and broadband services.

SiliconDust, known for its HDHomeRun TV tuners, will introduce the HDGrandSlam, a product for multi-dwelling units offering live TV and DVR playback without subscription fees. For broadcasters, the company will showcase the AVSend CDN + Encoder, which supports the ATSC 3.0 BEST framework and offers analytics and monitoring features. SiliconDust is also now recognized as a certificate authority for ATSC 3.0 security compliance.

ATSC acknowledged booth support from A3SA, the Consumer Technology Association, DTVKit, and Heartland Video Systems.