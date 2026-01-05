NBC expands AI tool “OLI” to support coverage of 2026 Winter Olympics

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBCUniversal will relaunch its AI-powered Olympic guide, OLI, with expanded features ahead of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

The tool, designed to help viewers navigate NBCU’s extensive Olympics programming, will return Jan. 20 across 19 company-owned digital platforms. OLI first debuted during the 2024 Paris Olympics and is now powered by Google Cloud’s Gemini large language model.

According to NBCUniversal, OLI uses generative AI to provide users with real-time answers about how to watch Olympic events, based on NBCU’s U.S. programming data. The updated version includes a live medal count by country, athlete profiles, video highlights, calendar reminders and personalized viewing recommendations.

Platforms featuring OLI will include NBCOlympics.com, NBCSports.com, NBC.com, Today.com, and NBCNews.com, in addition to regional sports networks and 11 local NBC stations.

“With OLI’s new capabilities, we’re transforming it beyond a discovery tool into a true viewing guide,” said Jenny Storms, chief marketing officer, entertainment and sports at NBCUniversal. “From real-time medal counts and athlete profiles to personalized highlights and calendar reminders, OLI ensures fans can easily connect with the Olympic moments that matter most.”

NBCUniversal developed the tool in collaboration with design and technology firm Huge. The company said the experience will be more conversational and responsive, helping users explore Olympic coverage and other sports content.

OLI will also support NBCU’s broader February 2026 sports programming, which includes coverage of the Winter Olympics, Super Bowl LX, and the NBA All-Star Game.

NBC and Peacock will serve as the company’s primary platforms for the 2026 Winter Olympics, with coverage beginning Feb. 6 with the opening ceremony. The Games will take place across northern Italy, including in Milan and Cortina, and run through Feb. 22. The Paralympics are scheduled for March 6–15.