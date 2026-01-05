Telemundo Colorado promotes Johan Castellanos to news anchor

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Telemundo Colorado, KDEN, has named Johan Castellanos anchor for “Noticiero Telemundo Colorado.”

Castellanos made his debut as anchor on Dec. 29, joining Kehiry Castillo at the news desk. He will continue to serve as a multimedia journalist, a position he has held at the station since 2020.

“Johan has consistently delivered accurate, timely reporting that reflects the issues most important to our local communities,” said Tatiana Argüello, president and general manager of Telemundo Colorado. “His strong newsroom skills, on-air presence and commitment to local journalism make him a valuable addition to our anchor team.”

Castellanos joined Telemundo Colorado in August 2020. He has reported on breaking news and major developments throughout the Denver area, focusing on stories with community impact.

Before arriving in Colorado, Castellanos worked in Chico, Calif., as a multimedia journalist and weather presenter for Acción Noticiero Telemundo, part of Action News Now. In that role, he reported on local news and delivered weather segments under the “El Clima” banner.

He earned a degree in economics from Universidad Santo Tomás and later completed a master’s degree in journalism at Florida International University. He also completed an internship with Telemundo network in Miami.

“Noticiero Telemundo Colorado” airs Monday through Friday at 5 a.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.