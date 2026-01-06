CES 2026: Brand Metrics unveils SDK-free CTV measurement solution

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Brand Metrics introduced operational SDK-free interactive ad formats and pause-ad measurement tools for connected TV at CES on Jan. 6, aiming to streamline adoption of interactive ad capabilities for publishers.

The company said the new solution allows interactive survey functionality without requiring software development kit (SDK) integration in connected TV apps. According to Brand Metrics, the technology is already in use with Tier 1 publishers.

The platform enables interactive survey delivery and measurement directly through CTV environments, removing integration barriers for publishers. It also supports pause-ad formats that allow advertisers to engage viewers during content interruptions.

“CES is about showing what’s real and ready today,” said Alysha Dino, vice president of global CTV revenue at Brand Metrics. “Our SDK-less formats and pause ad measurement aren’t concepts — they’re live, operational, and already delivering value for Tier 1 publishers.”

Robby Kraai, head of CTV at Brand Metrics, said removing the SDK requirement simplifies implementation for publishers and could increase adoption of interactive formats.

“Removing the SDK requirement is a game-changer,” Kraai said. “It eliminates friction for publishers and accelerates adoption of interactive formats.”

“Winning Best CTV Ad Tech Innovation in Europe was a validation of our work,” said Anders Lithner, chief executive officer of Brand Metrics. “CES is where we show the global industry that interactive CTV measurement is not just possible — it’s practical, proven, and ready to scale.”

The company said it will be available for meetings during CES to discuss applications of SDK-less interactivity and pause ad measurement with publishers, advertisers and agencies.