CES 2026: Fox unveils creator-led initiatives to develop digital IP, expand brand partnerships

Fox Entertainment has launched Fox Creator Studios, a new digital-first division aimed at partnering with content creators to develop original formats, intellectual property and talent across global platforms.

The studio will begin with a focus on food content. Its inaugural roster includes chef Gordon Ramsay, baker and YouTuber Rosanna Pansino, and creators Jolly, Sorted Food, Food Theorists and Little Remy Food. The studio plans to expand into additional content verticals in the future.

Fox Creator Studios will work with digital-native storytellers to fund, test and produce scalable content across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and other platforms. The division will use Fox’s production resources, advertising infrastructure and distribution network to support creators and develop franchise-ready content.

The studio will collaborate closely with Studio Ramsay Global, Fox’s existing joint venture with Gordon Ramsay, to expand the company’s presence in the food content category.

Ramsay’s social media presence totals more than 115 million followers globally. Other creators in the studio’s launch lineup include:

Rosanna Pansino, a baking-focused creator with nearly 20 million followers.

Jolly, a British duo known for cross-cultural food content.

Sorted Food, a collaborative group known for cooking challenges and recipe videos.

Food Theorists, a channel that explores food trends using investigative storytelling.

Little Remy Food, a short-form video creator with a large Gen Z following.

Fox Advertising also announced Creators@Fox, a new initiative designed to develop branded content opportunities across Fox’s entertainment, news, sports and streaming divisions. The announcement was made during CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

Talent from all four of Fox’s verticals will participate.

In addition to Ramsay and Pansino, the lineup includes creators associated with Fox News Media, Red Seat Ventures and Barstool Sports.

Tubi, Fox’s free ad-supported streaming platform, continues to expand its creator-focused programming.