CES 2026: NBCUniversal tests AI-driven media buying across linear and digital platforms

NBCUniversal, advertising agency RPA, ad tech company FreeWheel and Newton Research have jointly launched what they describe as the first cross-platform premium video media buy powered by agentic artificial intelligence.

The companies said the pilot enables a single investment to be executed and optimized across linear and digital platforms in real time. The execution combines inventory from NBCUniversal’s broadcast and streaming portfolio and is powered by interoperable AI agents developed by Newton and FreeWheel.

According to the companies, the new system was demonstrated in a video proof-of-concept showing end-to-end AI-driven media transaction capabilities across premium video inventory, including live sports.

The first campaign is set to run in the first quarter of 2026 and will include placements during live football playoff games. The buy will be executed using AI agents developed by Newton for RPA on the buy side and by NBCUniversal and FreeWheel on the sell side.

Jim Helberg, RPA’s chief executive, said the collaboration streamlines strategic media operations while retaining human input.

“This partnership illustrates the potential of agentic AI to hyper-streamline strategic media intelligence and transactions in service of business outcomes,” Helberg said.

NBCUniversal confirmed that this is the first time its live sports inventory has been sold using AI agents. Mark Marshall, chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, said the company views agentic AI as a key component in evolving media buying.

“NBCUniversal is proud to introduce agentic AI into the future of media buying,” Marshall said.

Newton Research said its agents enhance the planning and measurement process by collaborating with other AI agents and systems. The goal is to build a unified intelligence layer that supports full campaign execution, according to the company’s co-founder and chief executive, John Hoctor.

“Newton’s intelligent agents, in partnership with FreeWheel and NBCUniversal’s, enhance RPA’s media operations process in analytics,” Hoctor said.

FreeWheel general manager Mark McKee said the collaboration shows how AI can be used for premium, high-demand advertising such as live sports, which traditionally involves complex planning and manual execution.

“This first-of-its-kind solution is a fundamental step,” McKee said.

The partnership’s AI systems are based on the Model Context Protocol, which enables AI agents on both the buy and sell sides to interoperate within the same transaction framework.