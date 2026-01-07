WGN to debut nightly political show ‘The Point’ hosted by Tahman Bradley

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

WGN will introduce a new nightly political program, “The Point,” beginning Jan. 26. The show will air weekdays at 6:45 p.m., with Tahman Bradley as host.

The program will focus on local and state political issues through original reporting, interviews, and panel discussions. According to WGN-TV, the goal is to provide viewers with greater access to elected officials and insight into public policy.

“This is the start of my 20th year as a news professional, and in almost every role, I’ve covered politics,” Bradley said. “I still believe we need folks who call balls and strikes, professionals who seek and report the truth. It’s time to cut through the noise and get to the point.”

Bradley has been WGN’s political editor since 2016 and has co-anchored the station’s weekend newscasts. He has covered major political events including presidential visits, national conventions, and congressional hearings. He has also moderated several Chicago mayoral and Illinois gubernatorial debates.

“The Point” will be broadcast live on WGN-TV and streamed on WGNTV.com/live and the WGN+ app, available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Samsung Smart TVs.