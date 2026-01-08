CNN slates ‘Whole Story’ edition on Maduro

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN Original “The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper” will return with “Inside the Raid: Venezuela’s Future” with CNN Senior National Correspondent David Culver premiering Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.

The broadcast will stream on demand the next day for subscribers of CNN’s streaming offering.

Venezuela remains in crisis following the dramatic capture of longtime leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, by U.S. forces.

During this hour-long original report, Culver examines the high-stakes moment through both immediate developments and historical context, tracing the fraught relationship between Washington and Caracas.

He also reports on Maduro and Flores’ first court appearances, the rapid transition of power as a new Venezuelan leader is sworn in and the reaction across the United States.

The episode brings together voices from inside Venezuela with analysis from American lawmakers and experts, exploring both the legality of the operation and its far-reaching political consequences.

Past episodes of “The Whole Story” are available to stream on demand for CNN’s streaming subscribers and on HBO Max.