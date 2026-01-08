Industry Insights: How addressable advertising moves from theory to scale

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

As advertising shifts further toward streaming and addressable delivery, execution is becoming as important as strategy.

Part three of this Industry Insights roundtable focuses on how broadcasters are operationalizing monetization through dynamic ad insertion, addressable advertising and unified workflows across linear and digital platforms.

The discussion examines which ad formats and decisioning models are proving most effective, how broadcasters are balancing viewer experience with advertiser performance goals and why convergence across systems now matters more than incremental innovation. From real-time optimization and programmatic expansion to infrastructure built for scale, this installment looks at how monetization succeeds or fails in practice.

Together, the insights highlight an industry moving toward smarter, more adaptive ad delivery designed to perform across every screen without sacrificing quality or trust.

Key takeaways from this Industry Insights roundtable

Smarter insertion wins: Server-guided and real-time ad insertion improve targeting and yield while reducing disruption to viewers.

Viewer experience matters: Lower ad loads, better timing and contextual formats drive stronger engagement and advertiser results.

Unified decisioning scales: Treating linear and streaming as one operational system enables more efficient monetization.

Programmatic matures: Buying is shifting from backfill toward outcome-driven, guaranteed and cross-platform execution.

Infrastructure is critical: Low-latency decisioning, prefetching and scalable SSAI are required to support high-frequency bidding at scale.

What innovations in dynamic ad insertion or addressable advertising are proving most effective?

James Varndell, senior director of product management, playback, Bitmovin: Server-guided ad insertion (SGAI) helps to increase ad revenue because it improves targeting, minimizes viewing disruptions, and reduces the impact of ad blockers. More personalized and targeted ads can be delivered because instead of pre-inserting ads into the content as happens with traditional ad-insertion methods, ads are selected and inserted in real-time based on the viewer’s location, preferences, and behavior. Viewing disruptions caused by traditional ad breaks are minimized because ads can be displayed alongside the content through the use of innovative ad-formats including L-bar, side-by-side, picture-in-picture and overlays.

Tim Sewell, CEO, Yospace: Real-time insights from live campaign dashboards are enabling advertisers to optimize on the fly, improving fill rates and ROI. For example, Yospace enabled DIRECTV to maintain a continuous ad-operations “life cycle” by using a live dashboard to analyse performance data in real-time and take immediate action.

Mathias Guille, VP, cloud platform, Broadpeak: Spot-level ad replacement in live streaming is becoming more feasible, allowing for hyper-targeted, personalized advertising without disrupting the user experience. Simple call-to-action formats like remote-control clicks that trigger mobile notifications are proving far more engaging than QR code prompts. Shoppable ads are one of the most exciting prospects for broadcasters, helping them compete for ad dollars with major tech platforms through better targeting and higher conversion rates.

Jean Macher, senior director, global SaaS solutions, Harmonic: We are seeing innovations focused on smarter ad delivery rather than producing more ads. AI-powered detection of low- and high-action moments enables precise in-stream ad placement using split-screen and dynamic overlay formats. These advancements unlock new revenue streams for sports rights holders while keeping fans engaged and fully immersed in the action.

Jason Fairchild, co-founder and CEO, tvScientific: Dynamic ad insertion reaches its full potential when it’s part of a closed-loop performance system. The real innovation comes from pairing deterministic audience data with outcome measurement so advertisers deliver personalized messages and know which exposures drive results. That constant feedback loop of targeting, measuring, and optimizing is what turns addressable TV into a truly performance-driven channel.

Evan Rutchik, president & chief strategy officer, Viamedia AI: The biggest gains come when dynamic ad insertion stops being a standalone “streaming project” and becomes part of the same operational spine that runs linear. With Parrot, we can make a single decision about which ad best fits a given household or locality and then execute that across CTV and traditional systems without duplicate workflows. That turns fixed breaks into flexible supply that can clear both direct and programmatic demand more efficiently.

Steve Reynolds, CEO, Imagine Communications: One of the biggest advances is the shift to broadcast-grade ad decisioning for CTV — bringing linear-level controls like frequency caps, competitive separation, and device or location rules into addressable, real-time delivery. Just as important is the move to unify linear and OTT/FAST inventories so targeted ads can flow across every screen, pushing broadcasters toward adaptive audience fulfillment instead of traditional spot-based selling. And with direct-sold and programmatic workflows converging through open ad-tech partnerships, broadcasters can fill inventory dynamically, improve yield, and scale addressable delivery without the old silos.

James Shears, SVP, advertising, ThinkAnalytics: The most effective innovations are those that integrate real-time viewer behavior with contextual understanding of the content environment. Broadcasters are moving beyond demographic proxies toward signals that reflect interests, life stages, or intent, enabling more meaningful addressability across linear, VOD, and FAST. This is being done in parallel as richer metadata allows for dynamic ad decisioning to consider tone, themes, and emotional context, elevating both brand safety and relevance.

How can monetization strategies balance viewer experience with advertiser goals?

Krzysztof Bartkowski, CEO, Big Blue Marble: Balancing monetization with audience satisfaction depends on the precision and sensitivity of ad delivery. The industry is moving towards more data-informed, contextually relevant advertising by using real-time data and automation to serve fewer but better-aligned ads. Success comes from respecting the viewer journey: When ads are personalized, non-intrusive, and delivered within a seamless streaming experience, both engagement and advertiser performance improve.

Dave Dembowski, CRO, Operative: As advertisers are increasingly exploring down funnel outcomes, media companies are in a period where they need to be open minded and test the right balance between advertiser creativity and viewer engagement. Media companies can work with brands to create engaging viewer experiences on streaming by leveraging the digital features of streaming including new creative formats, data and targeting. Brands can place products in content, use interactive or commerce elements and deliver enhanced viewing with overlays.

Roger Franklin, chief strategy officer, LTN: The right monetization strategies both enhance the viewer experience and achieve advertiser goals. Viewers are happy to see relevant ads present at a time when they are receptive and wanting to hear the message. This means understanding where a viewer is in the advertiser’s messaging journey and knowing the context of the program being viewed when an ad is presented.

James Varndell, senior director of product management, playback, Bitmovin: If broadcasters get it right, viewers and advertisers alike are happy, but get it wrong, and there are some pretty major consequences as viewers drop off and ad revenue plummets. Irrelevant ads, too many ads, and badly timed ads all have a negative effect on the viewing experience, which can lead to viewers quickly getting frustrated and disengaged. The ad experience is a key component of the overall viewing experience so it’s critical that broadcasters invest in the tools and technology needed to deliver a high-quality ad experience where ads are relevant, well timed, and where ad load and frequency is optimized.

Tim Sewell, CEO, Yospace: The most effective monetization strategies prioritize high-quality content and a seamless viewer experience, maintaining the smooth feel of traditional broadcast ad breaks rather than jarring ads inserted mid-content. High AV standards and uninterrupted transitions are now baseline expectations. Non-disruptive formats such as side-by-side and L-banner placements, championed by the IAB’s Ad Format Hero initiative, further show how advertising can be integrated in ways that enhance rather than interrupt the viewing experience.

Mathias Guille, VP, cloud platform, Broadpeak: Publishers have a much wider set of tools now, from mid-rolls and overlays to interactive L-Banners, so it’s a tricky balancing act between ad load and user satisfaction. A/B testing and performance tracking can help content providers identify optimal formats and frequencies — then double down on what’s working best. The aim should always be to serve relevant, engaging ads that don’t disrupt the viewer experience, all while offering maximum return for advertisers.

Hadar Tel Mizrahi, senior product manager, targeted ads and recommendations, Viaccess-Orca: A positive viewer experience relies on reasonable ad loads, minimal repetition and clear frequency controls to avoid irritation. Combining relevant targeting with less intrusive ad formats makes interruptions feel lighter and easier to accept. Moreover, when viewers understand that ads help lower their subscription cost, the exchange becomes a clear win-win for both viewers and advertisers.

Dave Bernath, CEO, Wurl: Streaming already starts from a better place when it comes to viewer experience — with ad loads typically around 4-8 minutes per hour, compared to 12-16 on traditional TV. The real opportunity now is delivering fewer, smarter ads in a more personalized environment, and that requires understanding context and emotion. When ads align with the tone of the content that surrounds them, they feel less disruptive and more like part of the story.

Jean Macher, senior director, global SaaS solutions, Harmonic: Balancing monetization with audience satisfaction requires adopting ad formats that feel integrated into the viewing experience rather than interruptive. In-stream advertising achieves this by blending video content and advertising within the same viewing environment, preserving the flow of live programming. For live sports and other high-engagement content, these contextual, split-screen approaches enable advertisers to reach audiences effectively while maintaining a seamless and enjoyable viewer experience.

Jason Fairchild, co-founder and CEO, tvScientific: Relevance is the new respect. When advertisers use data to deliver ads that feel relevant rather than repetitive, everyone wins. Brands see stronger performance and viewers enjoy a better experience. The future of TV monetization will be defined by striking that balance: precision targeting that enhances, not interrupts, the experience.

Evan Rutchik, president & chief strategy officer, Viamedia AI: If monetization strategies start with “how many ads can we add,” they usually fail both viewers and advertisers. The better approach is to keep total ad load in check and use targeting, frequency management, and creative versioning to make each exposure more relevant, whether it’s a neighborhood car dealer or a regional healthcare provider. When we do that well, using AI to manage frequency across screens and align creative to context, we see higher completion rates and better brand outcomes without degrading the viewer experience.

James Shears, SVP, advertising, ThinkAnalytics: Balancing monetization with viewer experience requires strategies that prioritize relevance and minimize disruption. Media owners have the opportunity to strike the right balance by using first-party data and AI-driven segmentation to deliver ads that align with audience interests, not disruptive to the viewing experience. This precision targeting ensures ads feel relevant rather than intrusive, improving engagement and CPMs, while meeting advertiser goals for ROI.

Laura Brandano-Lauta,VP, market retail, large agency and inside sales, Comcast Advertising: Audience targeting helps to balance the viewer experience, exposing them to advertisements that are more curated to them than ever before. This also helps advertisers balance budgets with outcomes, getting more out of the dollars they are spending.

What partnerships or technologies are helping unify ad operations across linear and digital platforms?

Dave Dembowski, CRO, Operative: In addition to bringing data together across linear and streaming, media companies need to unify processes and workflows — not only to improve internal operations but to serve advertisers effectively. Media companies are embracing cloud and AI technology to create a hybrid workflow between linear and digital. Companies don’t need to rip out legacy linear when they have technology partners with open, modular architecture.

Roger Franklin, chief strategy officer, LTN: Linking devices to viewers or households is key. Devices like TVs show mostly linear content (streaming, CTV, traditional TV, etc) and devices like phones and tablets show more content from digital platforms. Linear devices are great for awareness and marketing journeys, whereas digital devices support immediate calls to action due to their interactive capabilities. Presenting a viewer with an ad they can act on at the right point in a marketing journey and in the right context means the technology selecting the ad needs to be aware of a viewer or household’s history on both types of devices.

Jean Macher, senior director, global SaaS solutions, Harmonic: Historically, linear and digital ad operations have existed in separate worlds, with traditional traffic systems managing broadcast inventory and digital relying on programmatic ecosystems and SSAI. However, the industry is now moving toward a unified approach that connects these environments.

Jason Fairchild, co-founder and CEO, tvScientific: The next phase of growth in TV depends on interoperability, bringing automation, measurement, and accountability together across every screen. Partnerships and technologies that unify buying and reporting across CTV and linear are unlocking full-funnel performance for advertisers and operational efficiency for broadcasters. It’s about creating a single system of truth for both delivery and results.

Evan Rutchik, president & chief strategy officer, Viamedia AI: Unification is less about buying a single system and more about standardizing data, trafficking, decisioning, and reporting so the same logic powers every screen. Our work with MVPD partners focuses on making Parrot, Geo-Graph, and LFID sit underneath both linear and CTV so buyers can plan once and operators don’t have to maintain duplicate workflows. That foundation makes it far easier to plug into demand-side partners and measurement providers because everyone is speaking a common language about audiences, impressions, and outcomes.

Laura Brandano-Lauta,VP, market retail, large agency and inside sales, Comcast Advertising: Ad managers are helping to simplify the buying experience through easy execution and real-time results. Comcast Advertising has put a priority on this type of technology through our Universal Ads platform, bringing more premium streaming and linear programmatic supply together to target the right audiences with the right programming in the right geography with the right message. Whether an advertiser wants to buy directly from an account executive or take the self-serve route, our goal is to empower them with the technology and platforms to unify the ecosystem and give them buying flexibility and control.

How is programmatic buying for live linear and OTT environments changing?

Mathias Guille, VP, cloud platform, Broadpeak: Progress is steady but cautious, with many broadcasters treating it as a backfill strategy, especially where strong sales houses dominate. A programmatic guaranteed model is emerging as a solid middle ground, giving advertisers scale with control and cost certainty.

PDave Bernath, CEO, Wurl: rogrammatic buying in CTV is evolving fast as advertisers look for greater precision. We’re seeing buyers shift toward quality, context-rich supply that delivers outcomes — not just impressions. As a result, contextual intelligence is becoming a key driver of performance in the programmatic ecosystem, enabling advertisers to align ads with content tone, emotion, and genre at the scene level in real time — leading to better relevance, engagement, and ROI.

Jean Macher, senior director, global SaaS solutions, Harmonic: Programmatic buying is evolving as broadcasters, MVPDs and content owners bridge the gap between linear and OTT environments. Ad inventory that was once managed exclusively by networks or MVPDs in traditional workflows is now being made available for programmatic transactions, opening the door to new forms of monetization. This shift is enabling all parties in the distribution chain to capture a greater share of digital ad spend while delivering more relevant, data-driven ad experiences to viewers.

Jason Fairchild, co-founder and CEO, tvScientific: Programmatic TV is evolving from an efficiency tool to an effectiveness engine. The goal is to optimize outcomes, not just to automate delivery. Now, advanced platforms enable optimization across live and on-demand environments, giving advertisers real-time control and measurable results. When programmatic connects delivery to business performance, it becomes transformative for both broadcasters and brands.

Steve Reynolds, CEO, Imagine Communications: It’s moving from siloed workflows to a unified model in which advertisers can buy across both linear and OTT with the same mechanics and metrics. Broadcasters and ad-tech partners are adding programmatic hooks to traditional linear inventory — things like bidding, segmentation, and automation — while OTT systems are adopting the same broadcast-grade controls that keep linear reliable. The result is a converged marketplace where campaigns flow across every screen without the old operational divide.

Laura Brandano-Lauta,VP, market retail, large agency and inside sales, Comcast Advertising: Historically, linear TV and OTT were siloed, but now programmatic platforms are enabling unified buying across both environments. Technology such as Universal Ads will bring together both linear TV and OTT to simplify media buying, audience targeting and scaling campaign reach. Another change is the expansion of dynamic ad insertion (DAI) in live linear content, which now puts live linear on the same playing field as digital programmatic.

What infrastructure upgrades are necessary to support high-frequency bidding and dynamic insertion at scale?

James Varndell, senior director of product management, playback, Bitmovin: Ad insertion in general remains a key challenge for the video industry for a number of reasons. Service providers are tasked with balancing scale, flexibility and user experience, which can lead to increased infrastructure costs. For example, high-frequency bidding needs an infrastructure that can provide decisioning with minimal latency, together with a video player that can accept a winning bid. Deploying dynamic server-side ad insertion at scale can be challenging and costs can increase dramatically in the case of long live streams and ads that are personalized per viewer. Upgrading ad infrastructure to support SGAI can help here as the ads are no longer stitched into the content and instead are simply signaled to the player. This requires less infrastructure for manifests and streams, and also unlocks new enhancements such as the dynamic replacement of ads during live rewind/DVR windows.

Tim Sewell, CEO, Yospace: Dynamic ad insertion has already been proven to scale for major events; however, true large-scale DAI still requires infrastructure that can handle extreme spikes in demand without overwhelming the broader ad-tech ecosystem. Advanced prefetch technology is crucial here: rather than relying on last-second ad calls that risk timeouts and unfilled slots, prefetching starts ad requests earlier and distributes them over a wider window, ensuring decisions are ready ahead of the break when inventory is most valuable. The most intelligent prefetch can assess the ad server capacity at a given moment and respond accordingly to ensure that all ad spots are filled and achieve their maximum value.