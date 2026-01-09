CBS promotes Scott Warren to lead Bay Area and Sacramento stations

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS Stations has promoted Scott Warren to regional president and general manager of Northern California. In his expanded role, Warren will oversee both CBS Bay Area and CBS Sacramento, continuing to report to Jennifer Mitchell, president of CBS Stations and CBS News and Stations Digital.

Warren, who joined CBS Bay Area in 2022, has served as president and general manager of the station for nearly four years.

He succeeds Deborah Collura at CBS Sacramento, who is leaving the company after serving in the role since 2022.

Under Warren’s leadership, CBS Bay Area has implemented augmented and virtual reality technology across its operations. According to CBS, the initiative has been adopted across all CBS-owned stations.

“Since joining CBS Bay Area in 2022, Scott has implemented and led groundbreaking AR/VR technology initiatives across all CBS stations,” said Mitchell. “He is well positioned to guide our Northern California stations into the future while building upon the strong legacy that Deborah established.”

Warren said he looks forward to expanding collaboration across both stations.

“I can’t wait to lean into the talented team at CBS Sacramento and help lead our Northern California stations as we continue to build on our community-focused journalism,” said Warren. “I look forward to seeing what we can all create together across Northern California, while building on the innovative ideas and storytelling strategies we already have in place.”

Warren is a multiplatform media executive with more than 25 years of experience in broadcast, streaming and digital news. He has received multiple Emmy Awards for newsroom innovation and editorial leadership. Under his direction, CBS Bay Area earned a Northern California Emmy Award for Station of the Year.