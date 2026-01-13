Techex expands Americas team with senior hire Tim Jackson

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Techex has hired Tim Jackson as senior director of sales and business development for the Americas.

Jackson will oversee sales initiatives across the United States, working with broadcasters, content owners and service providers to support growth and help modernize live video workflows. He will also collaborate with partners and internal teams to deliver IP- and cloud-based broadcast solutions.

Jackson brings more than 35 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry. His previous roles include senior positions at Discovery Communications, PanAmSat, Intelsat and Globecast. His background includes broadcast and media technology sales, team leadership and strategic business development.

The company said Jackson’s appointment supports its commercial strategy in the Americas amid increasing demand for software-defined and cloud-first infrastructure.

Techex, based in the United Kingdom, provides IP and cloud-based video delivery technology.