L.A. Telemundo named media partner for FIFA World Cup 2026 by regional group

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission announced that Telemundo 52, part of NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo Station Group, has been named an official media partner, a collaboration that will bring Spanish-speaking audiences closer to the region’s most anticipated global events.

Through this collaboration, KVEA will share stories showcasing the major events coming to the Los Angeles region this decade, with focus on the FIFA World Cup 2026, while spotlighting the cultural diversity and community pride that make Los Angeles a leading destination for sports and entertainment.

“As Los Angeles steps onto the world stage for FIFA World Cup 26, Telemundo 52 will play a key role in sharing how these events leave a lasting legacy for our communities,” said Kathryn Schloessman, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission in a statement. “Their deep roots in the community will help us engage fans across Los Angeles and celebrate the diverse voices and vibrant communities that make Los Angeles a region where global events come to life.”

With Telemundo holding the exclusive Spanish-language broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 26 in the U.S., the local partnership with Telemundo 52 will offer viewers an inside look at how Los Angeles is gearing up to host eight matches for the world’s largest single-sport event.

Coverage on Telemundo 52 will spotlight local leaders, businesses, community, and athletes who make these moments possible, while celebrating the region’s vibrant cultural identity and the experiences that unite Angelenos.

In addition, the station will highlight the impact of the 26 Community Champions, local nonprofit groups who are using soccer to empower and uplift their communities. As the market leader in Spanish-language local news hours and multiple-time local Emmy Award winner for best newscast across every daypart, Telemundo 52 continues to serve as a trusted and essential news source for the community.

“Bringing FIFA World Cup 26 to Los Angeles is a monumental opportunity to unite our community through the passion of fútbol and the pride of our cultural legacy,” said Todd Mokhtari, president and general manager, Telemundo 52 and KNBC. “Telemundo 52 is proud to be the trusted source of information for Spanish-speaking audiences. We are committed to delivering the stories, the excitement, and the perspectives that matter before, during and after the games. We’ll spotlight local heroes, businesses and organizations who will help shape the event’s lasting impact on our communities.”

Telemundo 52 will bring audiences closer to the heart of Los Angeles’ most exciting moments through trusted Spanish-language journalism, sports coverage and content across TV, streaming and digital platforms.

Advertisement

With large scale events like the FIFA World Cup 26, which attracts fans from around the world, Spanish-language media plays a significant role in making those events accessible to the diverse Latino population in Los Angeles and beyond. They will help foster inclusion for Latino voices, a space where everyone feels celebrated, and engaged, strengthening community ties and overall experience of major events in Los Angeles.

Unedited Spanish-language version follows:

Telemundo 52 Nombrado Socio Oficial de Medios de La Comisión de Deportes y Entretenimiento de Los Ángeles Rumbo a La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026

La Comisión de deportes y Entretenimiento de Los Ángeles (LASEC, por sus siglas en inglés) anuncio que Telemundo 52, parte del Grupo de Estaciones Telemundo de NBCUniversal Local, ha sido nombrado socio oficial de medios, una colaboración que acercará a audiencias de habla hispana a los eventos globales más esperados de la región. A través de esta colaboración, Telemundo 52 compartirá historias que destacarán los grandes eventos que llegarán al área de Los Angeles en esta década, con enfoque específico a la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 26™, mientras resalta la diversidad cultural y el orgullo comunitario que hacen de Los Angeles un destino líder en deportes y entretenimiento.

“A medida que Los Ángeles se prepara para brillar en el escenario mundial con la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 26™, Telemundo 52 desempeñará un papel clave al mostrar cómo estos eventos dejan un legado duradero en nuestras comunidades,” dijo Kathryn Schloessman, Presidenta y CEO de la Comisión de Deportes y Entretenimiento de Los Ángeles. “Sus profundas raíces en la comunidad nos ayudarán a conectar con los fanáticos en toda la ciudad y celebrar las voces diversas y las comunidades vibrantes que hacen de Los Ángeles una región donde los eventos globales cobran vida”.

Con Telemundo como titular exclusivo de los derechos de transmisión en español de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 26™ en EE.UU., la alianza local con Telemundo 52 ofrecerá a los televidentes una mirada privilegiada sobre cómo Los Ángeles se prepara para albergar ocho partidos del evento deportivo más grande del mundo. La cobertura en Telemundo 52 destacará a líderes locales, negocios, organizaciones comunitarias y atletas que hacen posible estos momentos, mientras celebra la identidad cultural vibrante de la región y las experiencias que unen a los angelinos. Como líder del mercado en horas de noticias locales en español y ganador de múltiples premios Emmy locales por mejor noticiero en todos los horarios, Telemundo 52 continúa siendo una fuente de noticias confiable y esencial de información para la comunidad.

“Traer la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 26™ a Los Ángeles es una oportunidad monumental para unir a nuestra comunidad a través de la pasión por el fútbol y el orgullo de nuestro legado cultural,” dijo Todd Mokhtari, Presidente y Gerente General de Telemundo 52 y NBC4. “Telemundo 52 se enorgullece de ser la fuente confiable de información para las audiencias hispanohablantes. Estamos comprometidos a ofrecer las historias, la emoción y las perspectivas que importan antes, durante y después de los partidos.”

Telemundo 52 acercará a las audiencias al corazón de los momentos más emocionantes de Los Ángeles a través de periodismo confiable en español, cobertura deportiva y contenido en televisión, streaming y plataformas digitales. Con eventos de gran escala como la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 26™, que atrae a fanáticos de todo el mundo, los medios en español desempeñan un papel fundamental para hacer que estos eventos sean accesibles a la diversa población latina en Los Ángeles. Ayudará a fomentar la inclusión de las voces latinas, creando un espacio donde todos se sientan celebrados y comprometidos, fortaleciendo los lazos comunitarios y la experiencia general de los grandes eventos en Los Ángeles.