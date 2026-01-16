Hulu adds Spanish-language live TV bundle

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Hulu + Live TV service has launched a Spanish-language bundle.

The bundle, which is priced at $29.99 a month and includes advertising, includes Bandamax, CNN en Español, De Película, De Película Clásico, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, N+Foro, Fox Deportes, Galavisión, History en Español, Hogar HGTV, Nat Geo Mundo, TUDN, Telehit, Telehit Música, tlnovelas, UNIMÁS and Univision.

Telemundo is not included in the offering, but is part of the standard Hulu + Live TV offering, which is priced at $89.99 a month.

The Spanish bundle also includes access to the standard Hulu and Disney+ library of content with advertising.