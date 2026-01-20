Cox Media Group to launch Spanish-language local news in Jacksonville

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Cox Media Group’s Jacksonville television stations will launch a Spanish-language local newscast on Telemundo Jacksonville starting in May, the company announced.

The program, titled “Noticias Jacksonville,” will be the first local news broadcast in Spanish for the Jacksonville market, according to the station group. A specific premiere date will be confirmed closer to the launch.

Omesh Somaru, vice president and general manager of WFOX and WJAX, said the newscast aligns with the company’s efforts to serve Jacksonville’s Hispanic community.

“When we became a Telemundo affiliate in 2022, it was always our goal to serve the Northeast Florida Hispanic community with local news dedicated to our Hispanic neighbors,” Somaru said.

He noted that the Hispanic population in the region continues to grow and that viewers “deserve news coverage in their preferred language that reflects their experiences, addresses their concerns, and keeps them informed.”

CMG stated that the move reflects its broader commitment to expand access and representation across its markets.

The newscast will be produced locally and broadcast on Telemundo Jacksonville, CMG’s affiliate for Spanish-language programming in Northeast Florida.