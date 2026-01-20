Jorge Almaraz joins Telemundo 39 Dallas as evening co-anchor

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Telemundo 39, KXTX, has added Jorge Almaraz to its anchor team. He will co-anchor the station’s weekday evening newscasts at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Almaraz arrives from Telemundo 40 Rio Grande Valley in McAllen, Texas, where he served as main anchor since 2020. He brings more than 30 years of experience in broadcast journalism, including roles across television and radio.

Rossyris Silva, vice president of news at Telemundo 39, said Almaraz’s addition supports the station’s focus on providing in-depth news coverage to its Spanish-speaking audience.

“Jorge is an exceptional journalist whose experience and passion for storytelling will further our commitment to delivering high-quality news to our audience and serving our communities,” Silva said in a statement.

Almaraz previously worked with multiple Televisa stations in Mexico, where he held positions including director of newscasts, national correspondent, and lead anchor. He has worked in several major markets, including León, Monterrey and Ciudad Juárez.

A native of Mexico City, Almaraz holds a degree in communication sciences from Universidad La Salle in León, Guanajuato. His work has been recognized with several industry honors, including multiple Lone Star Regional Emmy Awards, a Murrow Award and Telly Awards.