CBS News calls ‘all hands’ meeting with Bari Weiss

CBS News has announced an “all hands” meeting for Jan. 27, 2026, where employees can “talk about the future of CBS News.”

The meeting is billed as being helmed by CBS News’ editor in chief Bari Weiss. Staffers are being encouraged to submit questions to her in advance, according to a digital invitation obtained by NCS.

The meeting will take place at the CBS News Hub in Studio 47 in the CBS Broadcast Center in New York at 11 a.m. Eastern time and will stream live to the network’s Washington, D.C., London and Los Angeles bureaus (that means the event will be at 8 a.m. local time for L.A. and 4 p.m. for London).

Employees at other locations can join the meeting via a secure video link.

Little information beyond what was listed in the invite is available.

As mentioned, the invite mentions submitting questions in advance, but it’s not clear how many questions will be fielded or who will select which ones will be answered. The announcement also bills the event as an “all hands” meeting rather than a “town hall,” which could suggest staffers will end up hearing more from Weiss and perhaps other leaders than being able to raise questions or concerns.

“All hands” meetings have also gained a negative connotation in many industries, including tech and media. These meetings are often used to announce major shifts in strategy, financials or other initiatives, including ones that will affect people’s jobs — though there’s no indication if CBS News will announce cuts at the Jan. 27 event.

Weiss’ appointment to the EIC role at the network was made after Skydance Media finished its acquisition of Paramount Global in 2025.

Prior to working at CBS, Weiss spent time working for the opinion and book review sections of The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. She also founded The Free Press, which the “new” Paramount bought in 2025 as part of her deal to become editor in chief at CBS News. That site bills itself as a news site, but is stocked mostly with opinion and analysis pieces, often with a right-leaning angle.

It reportedly has over 170,000 paid subscribers.

Since joining CBS, Weiss has already raised eyebrows by moving the comparatively inexperienced Tony Dokoupil into the anchor chair for the network’s flagship “CBS Evening News” and reshaping the broadcast with what many observers say is a conservative slant.

Weiss also ran afoul with the network’s news team when she ordered a “60 Minutes” segment on a detention center for those deported by Donald Trump’s administration be pulled with just hours to airtime, saying it needed additional context from someone close to Trump despite the report already clearing the network’s internal legal and editorial hurdles.

Weiss’ appointment, especially given that she has no television newsroom management experience and has been allowed to continue to head up The Free Press, has also been questioned by journalism experts, though Paramount has supported her as part of a broader effort it says will help bring more perspectives to its journalism. The revamped “Evening” also garnered some praise from some viewers and media outlets.

The design of the invitation, shown above, has also been derided in graphic design circles. It appears to follow the “Evening” strategy of leaning heavily on Didot, the font used in the so-called “classic” CBS News logo. The typeface was also used on “Evening” for years before the network began transitioning to TT Norms across the board.

The version of the invite obtained by NCS uses Didot exclusively.

Thanks largely to its thinner vertical strokes, Didot often works better as a display typeface in smaller doses. The network has been criticized for not beefing up visibility on the “Evening” news logo, which uses Didot for both the newscast title and “with Tony Dokoupil” with the TT Norms version of the CBS News logo.

The meeting graphic also makes legibility more of a challenge by using a bright blue shade that doesn’t offer the best contrast with the dark blue background used behind all of the text and oversized deconstructed eye elements. In some ways, this echoes the feel of some of the production cards used at the end of programming from both CBS’s own in-house entertainment production teams and CBS Media Ventures, its syndication arm.

The design also notably does not incorporate some of the details of the broader network brand design, such as the micro accents and clean beveled edges. Many iterations of the look also notably use a light off-white or gray shade, which would have helped significantly with the legibility of the invitation.