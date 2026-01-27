CNN plans Minneapolis town hall

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN will host a town hall from Minneapolis, Minnesota, following weeks of immigration protests and the fatal shooting of two U.S. citizens.

Anchors Anderson Cooper and Sara Sidner will host the event life from a community center in Minneapolis.

The special, titled “State of Emergency: Confronting the Crisis in Minnesota,” airs at 8 p.m. eastern Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026.

Officials and community leaders including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will take questions and discuss possible pathways forward with local community members and impacted Minnesotans, according to the network.

The live audience will be comprised of Minnesotans from across the political spectrum.

The special will be available to CNN’s streaming subscribers and pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps.

Beginning Jan. 29, 2026, the town hall will be available on demand to CNN’s streaming subscribers and pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps and cable operator platforms.