NBC planning ‘4K All Day’ event on Super Bowl Sunday that will include Olympics coverage

NBC will mark Super Bowl LX and a key day in the 2026 Winter Olympics with a “4K All Day” event.

Viewers with compatible hardware will be able to watch Super Bowl LX and coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in 4K all day Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, the network announced. Coverage will also stream in 4K on Peacock.

Feb. 8 begins with live Winter Olympics coverage starting at 7 a.m. Eastern on NBC and Peacock, followed by Super Bowl pregame coverage at noon, game coverage at 6:30 p.m. and finishes with “Primetime in Milan” beginning at approximately 10:45 p.m. – providing fans with 17 hours of 4K HDR coverage that day.

NBC is noting the event will be the first day a Super Bowl and coverage of the Olympics will air in 4K HDR on its air and streamer.

It is not the first time either the Olympics or Super Bowl has been carried in 4K, however. NBC has offered over-the-air and streaming feeds in 4K and both CBS and Fox aired recent Super Bowls in 4K.

“When you’re about to present the biggest month in U.S. sports media history, you want to make sure you’re giving fans the best experience possible – so that’s exactly what we have planned…” said Rick Cordella, president, NBC Sports, in a statement. “Building on NBC Sports’ long-standing commitment to innovation across all platforms, we’ll be celebrating the action on the field, slopes and court with our signature storytelling, state-of-the-art production, and dynamic streaming features that together bring these incredible sporting events to life for audiences at home.”

Feb. 8 is part of NBC’s “Legendary February”-branded month that also includes coverage of the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Peacock will also debut the mobile version of its multiview feature in beta on mobile during the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and offer new sharing options for Olympic-related clips and mini-games.

The four-box vertical display will showcase the top four events at any given time, as well as an event-specific multiview for curling, all curated by NBC Sports producers. This builds on Peacock’s other experiences for Legendary February that were previously announced, including Winter Olympics Highlights playlists in vertical video, the new feature Rinkside Live, mini-games and trivia.

For the first time, Peacock users will be able to share their favorite Winter Olympics Highlight clips and trivia and Prediction Game results with friends and family directly from mobile via text and social networks.

“Peacock is the first streamer to deliver major live sports at this scale, seamlessly presenting many simultaneous events, with millions of people coming to the platform at once, over several days,” said Patrick Miceli, chief technology officer, NBCUniversal Media Group and Global Streaming, in the statement. “This impressive performance is possible because of Peacock’s industry-leading infrastructure that supports unmatched reliability, especially under peak demand.”

Technology highlights

NBC Sports’ production plans for Legendary February are being billed as some of the most technologically innovative yet.

Super Bowl LX will be produced by Rob Hyland and Drew Escoff, an award-winning team who have worked on more than 10 Super Bowls combined. In addition to more than 80 cameras and 150 microphones, NBC will use new technology like Weather Applied Metrics, which quantifies how past, present and future weather conditions impact the game. Fans will also see a new graphics package.

For the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, fans can expect richer storytelling through increased aerial coverage via the more-extensive use of live drones, behind-the-scenes audio from team radio stations – translated live in real-time using AI as needed, and more access to friends and family reactions, including heartrate monitors and corresponding onscreen graphics.

For the first time in over 20 years, NBC will produce NBA All-Star Weekend onsite in Los Angeles, with a focus on getting fans closer to the action than ever before. New camera angles include additional views of the rim, super-slo-mo capabilities on nearly every camera, SkyCam and Nucleus Pico mini cameras mounted at floor level on the basket stanchion, along with the new Peacock feature Courtside Live.

4K All Day Feb. 8

Coverage on Feb. 8 on NBC and Peacock begins at 7 a.m. Eastern with a live presentation of the Winter Olympics from across northern Italy.

Super Bowl LX coverage begins at noon with the NFL Films-produced “Road to the Super Bowl.” Live Olympic coverage continues throughout the afternoon on Peacock.

At 1 p.m. the “Super Bowl LX Pregame Show” kicks off from the San Francisco Bay Area on NBC and Peacock, leading into Super Bowl LX at 6:30 p.m. on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo.

Following Super Bowl post-game coverage, including the awarding of the Lombardi Trophy, coverage from Italy continues with the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Primetime Show, “Primetime in Milan,” at approximately 10:45 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

After local news coverage at midnight, the day concludes with “Olympic Late Night” hosted by “Today” co-anchor Craig Melvin at 12:35 a.m.