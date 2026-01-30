Don Lemon arrested in connection to Jan. 18 church protest

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has been arrested by federal authorities in connection to his presence at an immigration protest in Minnesota Jan. 18, 2026.

Lemon previously indicated his presence at the church as a journalist and denied any connection to organizing the event. He also said he did not directly participate in it. A federal magistrate originally rejected federal officials’ request for a criminal complaint against Lemon.

The Jan. 18 protest included protesters entering a church where one of the ministers is allegedly employed as an ICE agent.

Pam Bondi, who heads the U.S. Department of Justice, said she personally directed Lemon’s arrest in connection to what she billed as a “coordinated attack” on the church, according to a post on social media.

It was not immediately clear what charges Lemon will face. It is also possible the arrest could be challenged in court later. Lemon may also be eligible to post bail if the case moves forward.

Lemon’s attorney has continued to emphasize that his presence at the church was protected under the First Amendment.

“Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done,” attorney Abbe Lowell said in a statement. “The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable.”

While churches are commonly open to the public, they are typically still considered private property and can decide who is allowed on their premises. Violators can be charged with various charges, such as trespassing. It’s not uncommon for charges for criminal conspiracy, obstruction or interfering with police to be tacked on as well.

In the past, many journalists have been arrested while covering protests when they crossed into private property without permission. In many cases, the charges are eventually dropped, though there have been instances of these cases working their way through the legal system to higher levels.

Some past rulings have suggested that journalists who enter private property to cover a public interest story must leave if they are requested to do so by the owners.

“Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this case,” said Lowell.

Lemon and his former employer, CNN, have been a longtime target of Trump for years, including during his first term and campaign periods.