Midterm elections reshape media trust and news consumption habits

New data from CivicScience shows that local television news remains the most trusted source of information for Americans, even as confidence in broadcast networks and social media continues to decline.

According to CivicScience’s fourth-quarter findings, local TV news was most frequently named as an “unbiased” news source among adults who trust at least one outlet. This trend held across most age groups, with the exception of those 65 and older, who showed greater trust in cable news.

Political engagement is also rising ahead of the midterm elections in November.

The report found that 66% of voting-age respondents said they plan to vote, while 21% said they will not and 12% remained unsure.

These groups differ in the media sources they trust. Likely voters were more inclined to trust broadcast network news, national newspapers, and digital-only outlets. Non-voters leaned toward regional newspapers and local news. Those uncertain about voting were more likely to favor local TV and cable network news.

In addition to trust, attention to political news has increased.

More than one-third of respondents said they have been paying more attention to political news in recent weeks, a higher rate than any other news category. By contrast, fewer respondents said they were paying more attention to entertainment or lifestyle content, with larger percentages indicating they were tuning out these topics.

Among likely voters, the increase in political engagement was more pronounced. Forty-one percent said they were paying more attention to political news, six percentage points higher than the general public.

When asked where they go first for political news, more respondents cited national television networks and national news websites than in previous surveys. Social media ranked lower as a first-stop source, suggesting a shift in audience preference toward established media outlets.